243 Aurora Ave., located in the new workforce housing development, Sky Ridge, is listed on the Airbnb website. This listing goes against the covenants in place for the development. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short
SPEARFISH — The demand for affordable housing in the Northern Black Hills prompted the city of Spearfish to create a subdivision solely catered to the workforce – Sky Ridge. But the desire for short-term housing rentals, such as Airbnb and VRBO, has also skyrocketed.
The need for both have now collided, as at least one Airbnb listing is within the Sky Ridge subdivision.
In August 2022, the first families moved into the subdivisions, which remains under construction.
According to a study done by the Harvard Business Review in 2019, “in aggregate, the growth in home-sharing through Airbnb contributes to about one-fifth of the average annual increase in U.S. rents and about one-seventh of the average annual increase in U.S. housing prices.”
So, in order to specifically cater to the workforce, the city of Spearfish placed covenants on the properties. In the contract between the city and Sky Ridge “homeowner,” under “Restrictions on Homeowner” it states: “no additional encumbrances will be filed against the Property and the Property will not be used to secure additional financing unless agreed to in writing by Spearfish;” and, “the Property will not be rented to another party by Homeowner.”
However, in November 2022, the owner at 243 Aurora Ave., located in the Sky Ridge development, listed their home on Airbnb for booking from Nov. 20, 2023 through March 1, 2024. Although The Pioneer has spoken to the owner, we are withholding the name at this time.
City Attorney Ashley McDonald said the city was not made aware of the listing, but renting out homes is not allowed in the development, due to the covenants.
“We would have to have some internal discussion about … what we would do, and what our options are for that within the covenants and, any deed restrictions involved.” McDonald said. “So, I can’t speak to what the next step would be.”
Other areas in the Black Hills have made steps towards limiting short-term rentals, including Deadwood and Lead.
The city of Deadwood website states that “transient commercial use of residential property for remuneration, which uses and inharmonious with and injurious to the preservation of the residential character and environment of the city,” is strictly prohibited.
The city has a moratorium however, that allows renting-out residential properties for 14 days in the month of August. This begins four days before the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and ends three days after.
The city of Lead adopted a short-term rental ordinance in March 2022, as previously reported in the Pioneer.
This ordinance requires property owners to submit an application to the city and to pay a fee for their short-term rentals.
Hill City and Custer have outright banned short-term rentals.
The city of Spearfish currently has no regulations or rules regarding short-term rentals.
The owner of 243 Aurora Ave. replied to the Pioneer’s inquiry saying that the house has not been rented out, and the dates have been blocked on the website. The listing has not been removed from the site, with the owner saying they don’t know how to delete it.
As of Tuesday, both the City and Dream Design Inc. has not reached out to the owner regarding the listing, but Mayor John Senden told the Pioneer at the city council meeting that day, “we’re taking care of it.”
The owner told the Pioneer that the property has been delisted. However, as of Wednesday, the listing is still available on Airbnb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.