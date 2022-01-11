Demand for COVID testing continues to rise

BLACK HILLS — COVID testing is in high demand and both Monument Health and the state of South Dakota are responding to the need.
“We’re very busy with COVID testing, so we’re expanding our capacity to conduct more tests,” Dan Daly, Monument Health spokesman, said Monday.
All the hospitals in the Monument system have drive-up testing and beginning on Thursday, a drive-up will be added at Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital, 1635 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City.
In the Northern Hills, testing is available in Spearfish at the North 10th Street Clinic, Lead-Deadwood Hospital & Clinic, Sturgis Hospital & Clinic and Belle Fourche Clinic.
“We have expanded the hours of our sites to accommodate more people,” Daly said.
Already this month, Monument has conducted 4,554 COVID tests. In In comparison, in November of 2020 Monument administered 17,000 tests. And in September of 2021, the health system conducted 13,000 COVID tests.
As demand for tests rises, so does the COVID-19 positivity rate in South Dakota.
Daly said the seven-day average positivity rate at Monument’s testing sites went from 10.3% on Dec. 23 to 34.3% this past week.
Those who want to be tested for COVID-19 must have an appointment. They can do so by visiting the Monument Health website, or by texting the word “TEST” to 844-736-4798 to receive a direct link for scheduling. If symptoms are severe or if you need to talk to a nurse, call the Monument Health Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350. Nurses are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced it had procured one million Flowflex COVID-19 antigen home tests. The tests will be made available, free of charge, to residents that want one. These tests are in addition to the Vault Health tests kits that have been available for over a year through the DOH’s website.
“In light of the recent COVID-19 surge throughout the country, the State of South Dakota and Department of Health decided it was time to do even more,” said Joan Adam, Interim Health Secretary. “This additional testing option will bolster our testing capacity and help slow the spread of the virus in our communities.”
These antigen rapid tests can be done at home in as little as 15 minutes, and users follow a provided step-by-step instruction guide to complete testing.
Adam said the antigen tests are reliable, and if you receive a positive result, you do not need confirmation through your healthcare provider.
“We encourage residents that receive a positive result to follow CDC isolation guidance,” she said.
Given what officials currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC on Dec. 27 shortened the recommended time for isolation for the public. The CDC says people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
Flowflex tests are scheduled to arrive in South Dakota on Thursday and will be made available statewide through testing partners across the state. The DOH will also publish a list of locations where residents can pick up a test on its website and social media channels.
Until the new tests are available, DOH encourages all residents to continue using Vault or access other commercially available over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. As a reminder, Vault tests are of PCR laboratory quality, and results can be used by those who are wishing to travel internationally and/or must show proof of a negative test.
For more information and the latest resources, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.
