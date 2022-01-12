Delayed closing increases cost for SLHVC ownership transfer to SDSTA

LEAD — The S.D. Science and Technology Authority paid slightly more to transfer ownership of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center than they originally intended.
When S.D. Science and Technology Authority board members approved the ownership transfer agreement with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce board, the original price was $88,989, which included the exhibit space, furniture, gift shop inventory, trolley and other property associated with the visitor’s center. But a week-long delay in closing resulted in increased operating costs for the Chamber board. The Authority agreed to cover those costs, and on Jan. 7 paid $107,900.16 for the visitor’s center.
The purchase price does not include the building, which was transferred to the Authority at no cost. In 2014 the S.D. Science and Technology Authority used funds from T. Denny Sanford’s $70 million donation to build the 8,000 square foot building. At that time, the Authority was not prepared to take over operating the visitor’s center, and transferred ownership to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce operated the visitor’s center for many years, until financial and staffing difficulties in 2021 prompted board members to offer the facility to the lab.
Under the ownership transfer agreement, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce will maintain its office space in the visitor’s center building at no charge.
“The Chamber Board is excited for the opportunity to re-align the organization with an enhanced effort toward supporting local and member businesses. We believe the Visitors Center belongs under the direction of SURF to ensure its long-term success,” said Marsha Nichols, president of the LACC Board.
“The Visitor Center’s mission is to tell the story of Lead’s rich history and mining heritage as well as the world-leading science hosted at SURF,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the SDSTA. “We see this as an opportunity to build on the great programming that has been done, while expanding K-12 STEM education and generating a greater awareness of science at SURF through public outreach programs.”
Headley said after assuming ownership, one of the first things the Authority will do is to update the science exhibits at the visitor’s center. Much has changed since the original exhibits were built in 2014.
“We want to refresh them to make sure the information we are sharing is accurate and up-to-date,” Headley said. “We also are looking at additional enhancements that will improve accessibility for all audiences.”
