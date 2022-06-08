Deibert secures District 31 Senate seat

DEADWOOD — The open District 31 Senate seat was won by Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, in Tuesday’s election, as voters chose the candidate’s leadership in the South Dakota state legislature for the next two years.
Deibert won with 2,518 votes, or 62%.
“I’m humbled and honored by the voters of District 31,” Deibert said. “I’ll be proud to serve as their senator. Congratulations to the other candidates for all their efforts. Now the work begins.”
Challenger Ron Moeller, R-Lead secured 1,536 votes or 38%.
“I’m sincerely appreciative of all the voters who put their trust in my candidacy,” Moeller said.
Because the candidates ran unopposed by individuals representing the Democratic and Independent Parties, the primary election held Tuesday decided the winners.
The two-year seat candidates vied for was vacated by incumbent Tim Johns, R-Lead, who did not seek re-election.
A total of 4,054 votes were cast in Tuesday’s District 31 State Senate election. There are 19,072 voters registered in District 31, which encompasses 10 precincts.
Deibert, who serves on the Lawrence County Commission said he wishes to wait until the general election, when the new commission is determined before making a decision on retaining his county commission seat.
“I will reach out to the commissioners that are sitting and those that are elected and the voters of the district to determine what the best thing to do for the district is at that point,” Deibert said.
