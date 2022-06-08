Deering wins Meade County Commission seat

STURGIS — Gary Deering defeated Glen Haines for the District 1 Meade County Commission seat in Tuesday’s election.
Deering garnered about 55% of the vote with 765 votes to 614 votes or 45% for Haines.
Deering thanked those who voted for him.
“I think the people who know me know that I am going to work really hard as a commissioner,” he said.
Deering, a Meade County rancher, sees county roads and continued growth as challenges for the commission in the coming years.
“The big question is – ‘How we are going to handle all the people moving in?’” he said. “But we want to make sure we don’t change too much because Meade County is a great place to live.”
Current District 1 commissioner Rod Bradley chose not to seek re-election.
There is no general election challenger for Deering, so he will take office in January.
