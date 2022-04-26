Deep Talks draws standing-room only crowd

LEAD — After two full seasons of mostly virtual events, officials at the Sanford Underground Research Facility celebrated one of their first in-person Deep Talks programs with a large crowd of standing room only, at the visitor’s center, Thursday.
Participants packed the conference room at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center for an update about lab activities. S.D. Science and Technology Authority Executive Director Mike Headley joined Deputy Director for Surface Operations and Utilities Jake Davis, Wastewater Treatment Plant Foreman Ken Noren, and Director of Hoists and Shafts Wendy Straub to talk about the many different aspects of the lab.
During this presentation, Headley reported that the Sanford Lab currently has 185 full time and 15 part time staff members, who work to operate and maintain the SURF facility to support at least 29 groups and 331 collaborators for world-class scientific research. Currently, Headley said all of the space available in the SURF has been spoken for, and members of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority hope to be able to expand working space on the 4,850 level in the future.
“I know some of you who live here may be thinking, ‘are you going to generate more dust?’ I would say before we build these that problem has to be solved. We’re not building beyond what we have here until that problem is solved. I wanted you to know that we do have some big dreams that we want to go with. We like to call ourselves America’s underground lab, and it’s kind of hard to do that when you don’t have space to accommodate everybody.”
In addition to providing space and support for world-leading science, Headley said SURF also works with schools across the state and around the region to promote STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) activities and curriculum. The education and outreach team focuses on field trips, presentations, curriculums and teacher professional development activities. The team maintains at least 17 different curriculum units that provide five to 15 hours of hands-on instruction that teachers can use. Before COVID, Headley said the team worked with between 12,000 to 13,000 students a year. Just a few weeks ago, he said the education and outreach team reported working with 17,000 students so far this year.
“That’s pretty amazing,” Headley said. “We’re really happy to be out and be recognized working in the state to advance science education.”
Headley also reported that SURF operations are federally funded through a five-year Cooperative Agreement between the U.S. Department of Energy and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority.
Following Headley’s presentation, Davis discussed his work at the lab. Davis started in 2017, helping to assemble the LUX-ZEPLIN, SURF’s flagship dark matter experiment.
“We spent about three years building a physics ship in a bottle on the surface,” Davis said in a simplified explanation. “Then we took that bottle underground and put it in a slightly larger bottle.”
The LUX-ZEPLIN, or LZ Dark Matter Experiment, uses 10,000 kilograms of liquid Xenon (about 3,500 gallons) to search for dark matter. The experiment has about 30 times more mass and is about 100 times more sensitive than the original LUX experiment that was set up in SURF. LUX-ZEPLIN’s scientific collaboration includes more than 250 members at 38 institutions, and the experiment started its five years of data collection activities when it was commissioned in November of 2021.
After the LUX-ZEPLIN was assembled and installed underground, Davis said his role at the lab transitioned to surface operations and utilities. He is responsible for the dewatering team that maintains the pumps that keep the 4850 level dry, and he works with his team to maintain the warehouse department that takes care of shipping and receiving. Additionally, Davis said he works with a team of electricians to maintain the electrical distribution systems, and to ensure scientists’ electrical needs are met.
Noren, who has operated the wastewater treatment plant at the lab for 38 years, discussed how the lab treats water that is pumped out from underground and then eventually released into Whitewood Creek.
“He’s about the most creative person I think I’ve ever met,” Headley said when he introduced the longtime Homestake and current lab employee. “Just with all the innovations and changes that Ken and the team have come up with for the treatment plant have really been amazing.”
Noren told the crowd that the water is run through a sand filtration system to remove iron oxide before it goes through a biological process. Lastly it is run through another sand filtration process to remove any solids that may have made it through the previous treatments. By the time it is released, Noren said the water is “crystal clear,” and nearly drinkable quality.
“According to the state regulations, we could actually discharge the dirtier water the way it looks,” he said, as he explained that he lab takes extra steps to treat the water. “But it doesn’t look very well and we want to go beyond that.”
Overall, Noren said the process of taking the water from underground and running it through the treatment systems takes about 48 hours. Once the water is in the system, it takes about eight to 12 hours to run it through the entire plant.
When the Wastewater Treatment Plant first began, Noren said employees had to monitor the treatments 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Now, the system is almost completely automated, and it runs about 85% power free. Actually, Noren said only minor parts of the plant require the use of power, while employees are able to monitor the plant remotely if necessary.
“Our water treatment plant has won 12 consecutive awards for water treatment in the state,” Headley pointed out.
Following Noren’s presentation, Wendy Straub, director of hoists and shafts, discussed the work done to fix recent issues that shut down the Yates Shaft for several months. From building working platforms so crews could stabilize the timber shaft, to removing an old 12-inch pipe that was found loosely hanging in the shaft, Straub said her crews worked hard to ensure the Yates access would be safe for scientists and SURF personnel. The Yates Shaft is used to support science activities and for maintenance. Homestake built the shaft during the steel shortage during World War II, and so it is constructed entirely from timber, which requires regular maintenance and support. Currently, Straub said lab officials are working to assess the work and cost involved with replacing the timber in the shaft with the industry standard steel.
The next Deep Talks presentation will be held May 12 at the visitor’s center, where Rylan Sprague will discuss the ethnobotanical plant species that will be featured in the Sacred Circle Garden that the SURF Foundation plans to build. All Deep Talks presentations are free to the public.
