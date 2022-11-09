STURGIS – Monday morning, at First Interstate Bank in Sturgis, was not a typical start to the work week. Countless volunteers were decorating trees, wreaths and creating other Holiday displays. These will all be featured in the twenty-eighth annual Sturgis Festival of Trees celebration on Nov. 18 at First Interstate Bank.
Currently, 20 trees, 10 wreathes, and 10 various other holiday displays are being worked on. Several of the items on display have been done in memory of community leaders that have passed on, including Dr. George Jenter, Mike Jackley, Dale Brooks, Bob Davis, Marguerite Kleven, and John Hughes.
Proceeds from both the live and silent auctions will be split between the Greater Sturgis Foundation and Hospice. Last year approximately $50,000 was raised and benefited the community.
First Interstate Bank takes a great deal of pride in hosting this annual event. According to Mary Weber, longtime community leader and First Interstate Bank Sturgis Retail Manager, “We strongly believe that this community has been so supportive of FIB, and giving back to our community in any way we can is very important to each and every one of our team members”.
Everyone is encouraged to come see how First Interstate Bank Sturgis has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland and witness for yourself all the countless volunteer hours that have gone into each item on display. Doors will be open regular business hours each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.(closed Friday in honor of Veteran’s Day).
On Nov. 18, the public is invited to attend the 28th Annual Festival of Trees. Admission will be $10 with all of those funds being given to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the live auction starting at 7 p.m. Lori Jeffery-Kirk will be catering delicious holiday hors d’oeuvers accompanied by several Holiday beverages.
If you are unable to attend and would like to help support the Festival of Trees, checks can either be dropped off at the bank or mailed to First Interstate Bank, 1200 Main St, Sturgis, S.D., 57785.
