Decorating for the 28th annual Sturgis Festival of Trees underway.jpg

 Donna Jacobsen stands by her Jacobsen girls wreath and gingerbread display that will be auctioned off during the 28th Annual Festival of Trees.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – Monday morning, at First Interstate Bank in Sturgis, was not a typical start to the work week.  Countless volunteers were decorating trees, wreaths and creating other Holiday displays.  These will all be featured in the twenty-eighth annual Sturgis Festival of Trees celebration on Nov. 18 at First Interstate Bank.

Currently, 20 trees, 10 wreathes, and 10 various other holiday displays are being worked on.  Several of the items on display have been done in memory of community leaders that have passed on, including Dr. George Jenter, Mike Jackley, Dale Brooks, Bob Davis, Marguerite Kleven, and John Hughes. 

