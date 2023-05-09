STURGIS — In an emergency situation, an ambulance is not always guaranteed.
That’s what Shawn Fischer, director of the Sturgis Ambulance Service told the Sturgis City Council. Fischer’s presentation to the council explained the harsh realities of increased costs, decreased reimbursements, and severely decreasing staffing levels that continually threaten the sustainability of the Sturgis Ambulance Service, and most other ambulance services in the country.
“No one thinks about an ambulance service until you need one,” Fischer said. “All of us expect an ambulance service to be there. But there is no guarantee an ambulance will be available in an emergency.”
Across the country, and even along our Interstate 90 corridor, Fischer said ambulance services have been closing. New Underwood’s service closed three years ago, and the Wall Ambulance Service is on the verge of closing.
“We can sit here and say that’s not us,” she said. “But how many of us travel I-90. That is us.”
The problem is multi-faceted, but boils down to low reimbursement rates from insurance companies, decreased volunteers, and staff that can make more money elsewhere. Sturgis paramedics are nationally certified, and qualified to do everything in the field that a doctor, nurse or respiratory therapist can do in the emergency room, but they are paid significantly less, Fischer said.
“I don’t think a lot of people stop and think about when seconds matter, you’re not probably in an ER,” Fischer said. “You’re at home. You’re alongside the road. You’re at a function. So your paramedics are there to get you to the hospital and get you stabilized.
“We are struggling to find EMTs,” she continued. “Three years ago everyone was an EMT. But you can go to McDonalds and make what you can after going to EMT classes for six months and passing a national test. We’re also losing paramedics to other professions and other agencies. You can go to nursing school and make twice as much as you can as a paramedic.”
Fischer said there is also a misconception about ambulance service reimbursement. The only time the Sturgis Ambulance Service is able to bill a patient’s insurance or a patient is when they make a transport. So far, of the 701 patient responses this year only 369 were transported. While the service does have a $250 lift assist charge, Fischer said most of those bills are in collections because insurance does not pay.
“When we respond to a car wreck or any of that, if someone does not get transported we cannot bill anybody,” Fischer said.
Of the bills that are sent out, Fischer said the service is mandated to write many of them off when insurance companies pay only a fraction of the cost.
“This is what a lot of people do not understand,” Fischer said, pointing to reimbursement figures. “This is why ambulance services across the nation are closing their doors. This is a (unnamed) Medicare patient. We responded to them and we were on the scene with the patient for 61 minutes. We used oxygen and an IV. The total bill was $968. Medicare paid $325.82. Medicaid paid $83.12, and we had to write $559.06 off. That is a mandatory write-off.”
Another $1,358 bill yielded a $288 payment from insurance, resulting in a $1,069 write-off, Fischer said.
“There is no way an ambulance service can be sustainable with those kinds of reimbursements,” she said.
While the Medicaid Supplemental Payment program that has been in the state for five years could help fill those discrepancies, Fischer said ambulance services are left out of those benefits. Currently, she said the South Dakota Ambulance Association is working with a consultant to try and change that. Last year, Fischer said the service would have received $150,000 in supplemental payments if the program included ambulance services.
But, despite low reimbursement rates from most insurance companies, some companies pay 100 percent. Those are the payments the Sturgis Ambulance Service bases its rates upon.
“Every January we go through and find out what insurance companies are reimbursing, so we make sure we’re not leaving any money on the table,” she said. “Sanford pays 100 percent, so that’s why we have the rates we have so we don’t lose any money with any insurance companies.”
Besides insurance reimbursements, other funding mechanisms for the ambulance service include $31,500 from Monument Health for standby with a respiratory therapist; $87,000 from the Meade County Jail for providing transport service and administering medications for inmates; $64,000 from the Meade County Rural Tax District; and $1,208 from Lawrence County for service in Boulder Canyon. Fundraising is also an important source of funding for the service.
“I believe we’re one of the only departments in the city that has to do fundraising to be sustainable,” she said.
But costs to maintain the service continue to go up. The Sturgis Ambulance Service employs five critical care paramedics, six full time emergency medical service workers, three community health workers, and one part-time billing coordinator. The response area is about 575 square miles, and includes the Interstate 90 corridor, from Exits 40 to 28, east to the Belle Fourche River, and north on Highway 79 to the Vale cutoff. The service also transports patients from Fort Meade Veterans Hospital to Rapid City and other VA hospitals within and outside of the state. Fischer said each new ambulance that is outfitted with the bare necessities costs $250,000. The service maintains a fleet of five ambulances, with a need for a sixth.
Despite the challenges, Fischer said her staff continues to work hard to serve the community. The SMART (Sturgis Mobile Response Team) program, she said, is a state community healthcare worker program that was started a year and a half ago. The service has one community health worker who does home visits for patients, in order to understand environmental issues that may contribute to health issues. Through this program, which the state started in 2022, the service has seen 20 clients and conducted 230 visits.
“We look for safety hazards and things that might be endangering them,” Fischer said.
Fischer gave one example of how the SMART program can help patients and save funds.
“We had 28 calls to this individual from 2018 to May 2022,” Fischer said. “She had $4,196 in ambulance bills, and $1,205 were in lift assists, totaling her bill to $5,446. The lift assists are currently at collections. We started seeing this patient in June of 2022. Since that time we have had one ambulance call there.
“I’ve heard the SMART program isn’t financing itself,” Fischer continued. “If we look at the bottom line that we are not having to send an ambulance out there 28 times, it is financing itself. It’s helping our community and helping ambulances.”
In fact, Fischer said the Sturgis SMART program has become known as one of the best in the state. Recently, the service received a $120,000 a year grant to extend the service to form an overdose team that can respond and treat drug overdose cases.
“I cannot say enough good about the girls and everything they’ve done with this program,” she said. “It is huge for our community.”
This year, Fischer said the passage of House Bill 1059 recognized community paramedicine in the state, and the Sturgis Ambulance Service is the only service that has two community paramedics certified with a college certificate. This is another important service, Fischer said, as it allows paramedics to treat certain patients with medication at home.
