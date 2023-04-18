Declining deer population leads to GF&P reduced licenses

After a disease outbreak in 2021 and a long, hard winter in 2022-2023, the whitetail deer population estimate is just more than half the state Game, Fish, and Parks Department’s population objective, prompting the agency to reduce the number of available licenses.
BROOKINGS — A declining deer population in the Black Hills that is well below the state objective will result in significantly fewer hunting licenses available this year.
Andy Lindbloom, senior big game biologist with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, said Thursday that an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in 2021 combined with the brutal winter of 2022-2023 contributed to a significant decline in the whitetail and mule deer population. Current estimates for whitetail deer in the Black Hills are at 38,000. That’s significantly lower than the department’s objective of 70,000 whitetail.
“We are doing everything we can to recover that population,” said Lindbloom. “The recommendation is to reduce or remove the antlerless tags in the Black Hills over the next two years.”
Overall, the department will have 3,300 fewer firearm licenses available. Lindbloom said that is expected to result in a 1,600 decrease in whitetail doe harvest, and an 800 decrease in buck harvest for mule deer. There is also expected to be a decrease of 50 mule deer doe harvested, and 300 less mule deer bucks harvested.
This year’s license numbers for the Black Hills and in Custer State Park reflect the decline. For Black Hills hunting there will be 2,750 resident “Any Whitetail” licenses, a decrease of 250 from last year. The department completely eliminated “Antlerless Whitetail” licenses for the Black Hills region, compared to the 300 licenses offered last year.
There will be no change to the 200 “Any Deer” licenses offered in the Black Hills this year.
In Custer State Park there will be a 73 percent reduction in resident “Any Whitetail” licenses, with 20 available this year compared to last year’s 75. Additionally, this year the department will remove the archery only equipment restriction from Nov. 1-15.
“Very little archery hunting occurs between Nov. 1-15 in Custer State Park,” the proposal states. “Expanding the use of firearms through the entire month of November for the Custer State Park any deer and any whitetail seasons will increase hunting opportunity and is not expected to result in a substantial biological difference in harvest.”
Across western South Dakota, most counties will see a reduced number of license and tag availability, with 15 percent less resident licenses and 21 percent less tags available. Custer, Meade and Harding counties will see the greatest decrease. In Meade County there will be a 46 percent reduction, with 700 resident licenses available compared to 1,300 last year. The number of resident tags in Meade County decreased by 63 percent, with 700 tags this year compared to 1,900 last year.
In Harding County there will be a combined decrease of 375 licenses, with a total of 1,000 licenses available this year over two units, compared to last year’s 1,700. There will be 1,450 less tags available, with a total of 1,250 this year compared to last year’s 1,700.
Custer County will see a 60 percent decrease in licenses, with just 100 available this year, compared to 250 last year.
While most license counts are down, Lyman and Corson counties will see increases. In Corson County there will be 150 more licenses and 250 more tags available. In Lyman County there will be 100 more licenses across two units, and 125 more tags available.
In addition to the license changes, the new regulations open up the Ft. Meade BLM property for archery hunting only. The area will be open to those who have a firearm deer license, but the property is restricted to only archery equipment.
The Game, Fish and Parks Commission will discuss the recommendations again and finalize license numbers at their next meeting, May 4-5 in Custer State Park.
