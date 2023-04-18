Declining deer population leads to GF&P reduced licenses
After a disease outbreak in 2021 and a long, hard winter in 2022-2023, the whitetail deer population estimate is just more than half the state Game, Fish, and Parks Department’s population objective, prompting the agency to reduce the number of available licenses.

BROOKINGS — A declining deer population in the Black Hills that is well below the state objective will result in significantly fewer hunting licenses available this year.

Andy Lindbloom, senior big game biologist with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks, said Thursday that an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in 2021 combined with the brutal winter of 2022-2023 contributed to a significant decline in the whitetail and mule deer population. Current estimates for whitetail deer in the Black Hills are at 38,000. That’s significantly lower than the department’s objective of 70,000 whitetail.

