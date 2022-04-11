Decades of laughter

LEAD — Make ‘em laugh.
Make ‘em cry.
Make ‘em laugh so hard they cry.
That has been the philosophy Gordy Pratt has carried with him to more than 55 years of public performances, many of them in the Northern Black Hills. As a stand-up musical comedian, Pratt has entertained thousands of locals and visitors over the years in theaters, convention centers, restaurants and various other venues. But on Saturday, April 23, Pratt will hang his hat up on commercial performances as he retires from doing large-scale shows.
“I don’t want to ever use a microphone again,” he said. “Patty and I just did a house concert here the other day with 37 people. That’s what I want to do. I’m not so much interested in public performances.”
Pratt said he suffers from tonsil cancer, which is part of the reason for his decision. But lately he prefers to perform at smaller, more intimate venues such as at nursing homes, campgrounds, and in private houses.
“I was playing in Sundance at an assisted living place,” Pratt said of one of his most recent experiences. “There was a woman who was mouthing all the words, and she said, ‘my husband was a fiddler.’ That’s how she knew all of those songs. Then, the lady next to me was in constant pain, and she said, ‘you took away my pain for an hour.’ That’s what I want to do.”
Pratt got his start performing as a young boy in Colorado in the 1960s. Playing the guitar and singing was the “way to get chicks” back then, he said, and he joined with two of his buddies to play at a fireman’s ball in Rifle, Colo.
“Dennis wanted to play country music, and Billy and I wanted to play rock n roll,” Pratt said. “So we did a little bit of both.”
After leaving Colorado, Pratt moved between San Francisco and New York City, where he honed his guitar skills in both musical metropolises.
But in 1985 Pratt decided to leave New York City, and he moved to the Black Hills to raise his family. He was doing marketing for two architectural engineering firms when gambling first came to Deadwood. Gambling goes hand in hand with entertainment, and it wasn’t long before Pratt began combining comedy with music to call people in from the streets for dinner and cocktail shows at the Bullock Hotel, the Eagle Bar, and Golddiggers.
Show titles included, “The Desperate Damsels of Deadwood”; “Virtue, Villains and Vixens”; “Wild Bill Hiccup”; “Dialpidy Jane”; and “My Favorite Dance Hall Girl, Miss Kitty Litter.”
“I started in 1990 and did 10 years in Deadwood,” Pratt said. “It was a good idea. It worked really well. People would come to our shows in Deadwood and ask if I could go to a convention in Yankton or to Pierre. I said no, that’s not what I’m doing. I want to attract people to Deadwood. I produced these shows, put them together and wrote them. There were about 14 little musical comedy melodramas.”
Over the course of those 10 years, Pratt said he worked with other local talent to perform approximately 2,400 shows in Deadwood.
“I used to stand on the street in costume and bark people into the show. It was an hour of barking people into the show for a half hour show,” Pratt said. “That’s how people got to know me. I had unbelievable people with me, too. I wasn’t going to be in the show. But I couldn’t find another guy, which is typical of theater. I worked with Eric Johnson, Shirlene Joseph, and Justin Speck. They were really, really good people. I learned how to be a performer from those guys.”
But after 10 years in Deadwood, Pratt decided to spread his wings performing, and he joined the circuit of corporate variety entertainment — performing for conventions and other special events. Soon, Pratt made his living doing comedy shows. He became acquainted with Kenny Putnam when he started doing the Acoustic Christmas shows that traveled to various locations in South Dakota.
“That was wonderful for me in every way,” Pratt said.
During his years of performing, Pratt said he wrote at least 50 original songs. While many of them were parodies that poked fun at South Dakota life, some were also serious “tear jerkers.”
“A lot of songwriters write great songs, but they have no outlet for them,” Pratt said. “I had this wonderful outlet. I did 75-80 shows a year for a couple hundred people. It’s really nice. It’s not like you’re playing in a bar and nobody’s listening. They introduce you and there you are, with the lights on you and the lights off on them. You have about two minutes to get them. If you can get them and hold them, you’ve earned your money.
“As far as I know, South Dakota is the only state in the entire union that has been left out of the Rand McNally Road Atlas,” Pratt joked during a performance. “It’s true! In 1991 it was. It was embarrassing. People came to visit, and we weren’t here!”
While Pratt began performing with Putnam during Acoustic Christmas, he also started a song circle in Deadwood, where he met Dalyce Sellers. At the time, Pratt was putting together a cowboy show at the High Plains Western Heritage Center, and he needed a serious performer to work with him. He was impressed with Sellers’ vocal talent, and asked if she would yodel with him at the show.
“She went home and she looked me up on my website,” Pratt said. “I saw her again a couple of weeks later and said ‘let’s do this thing.’ I knew what her skill set was, no issue. I asked if she yodeled, and she said no, but I can learn. I went home and I had this recording on my phone that was her yodeling, quite well.”
Audiences at Pratt’s last commercial performance should expect a treat from three of the Black Hills’ most prolific performers. Pratt, Putnam and Sellers bring more than six decades of entertaining audiences, and when the three perform together they leave audiences laughing and feeling good. The show will be from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Historic Homestake Opera House.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.