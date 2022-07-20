Deaver officially returns as Spearfish fire chief

SPEARFISH — Scott Deaver was reinstated as the full-time Spearfish Fire Department fire chief during Monday’s city council meeting after serving as interim fire chief, in April following the abrupt resignation of Travis Ladson.
Ladson had stepped into the chief position after Deaver’s retirement in 2021.
“We had some internal applicants from the fire department and Scott threw his hat in there as part of that process,” Pat Rotert, Spearfish Public Safety director, said during the council’s study session on July 13. “He was in that position once before, and he left for a couple of personal reasons that don’t exist right now, and we’d like to set him back into the role he was in.”
Additionally, Heath Brown, who left the department’s recruitment and retention coordinator position in May 2021 to fill the wildland fire engine boss position, returned to the retention position as of July 10.
“I had some, just personal stuff going on with my family that didn’t allow me to travel as much for work, which that wildland fire position required a lot of,” Brown said.
As one of the few paid positions within the department, Brown said he wanted to reenter his previous position to remain a full-time employee and use his skills as a previous school teacher and business owner to help bring in fresh recruits and make sure current members receive the support they need.
“We’re always looking for the next volunteer for people that are interested,” he said.
