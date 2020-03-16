Death of Pennington County man definitively tied to COVID-19

SOUTH DAKOTA – Gov. Kristi Noem is hopeful that South Dakota has a good grasp on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and stressed that residents continue to exercise safe health practices to continue that effort during a Monday press conference.
“The numbers continue to be encouraging here in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. While she said state officials expect that things could get worse before they get better, there was only one more South Dakota resident who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“That gentlemen is at home, and he is resting,” Noem said. “He appears to have had limited contact with other individuals, and it was related to travel.”
Noem clarified information shared during a press conference last week involving the only death related to a person infected with COVID-19 in the state.
“We received information as it relates to the death certificate that COVID-19 was the cause of death,” she said. “My heart certainly goes out to this family during this very difficult time.”
The victim was aged 60-69, had underlying medical conditions, and tested positive for COVID-19. Noem said that although it was initially reported that he died in Pennington County, and he was a resident of Pennington County, he actually died in Davison County. Additionally, Noem said the victim had not been in Pennington County for the two weeks leading up to his death.
The new case confirmed this weekend brings the total number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to 10.
“At this point today in South Dakota, we do not have community spread (of COVID-19),” Noem said.
Of the approximately 500 people tested within the state, Noem said that just 10 have come back positive.
“The situation does remain very serious, but we are proactive, and I’m going to remind everyone in the state of South Dakota to be proactive in taking care of yourself and your family,” she said, asking those who are feeling sick to stay home and call their providers, exercise healthy hygiene habits, and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Noem said that Monday morning, she was on a conference call with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and several other governors from across the nation, to get updates on COVID-19 impacts.
“They have assured us that grocery store supply chains are good; there’s no need for people to be concerned about running out of supplies with our grocery store chains,” she said. “And we do expect further CDC guidance on being in large group settings later on today.”
Noem said the state is continuing to work with healthcare providers to get test results to those tested more quickly.
“Commercial lab testing will help with that process, and we expect to see commercial lab testing to come online in South Dakota and be utilized for South Dakota providers this week,” she said. “Up until this point, we’ve been able to get test results back to patients within 24 hours. Like other labs, we’ve had to change some of our methods to get the supplies to run those tests.”
Due to the short supply of testing supplies, Noem said that labs are going to begin prioritizing the results based on likelihood of infection.
“We do have plenty of tests; it is the supplies to run those tests that we are limited on, and that’s why we’re prioritizing (results for) the medium- and high-risk individuals today, and we’ll get the results to everyone as soon as possible,” she said. “We expect that this situation will be very short term and that people will know (the results of their tests) within 24 to 48 hours.”
When asked about whether she is considering extending the statewide school closure she mandated last week, Noem said it is an ever-evolving conversation at the state level.
“We are certainly in conversation with all of our superintendents and administrators and looking at how things go (during) the beginning parts of this week,” she said. “I would expect that we’ll re-evaluate school closures here in the next day or two and see if another week might be necessary.”
In addition to holding a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, Noem said that she plans to visit with healthcare professionals and area leaders in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon and in Rapid City Wednesday.
“We’re in a very good position in South Dakota and prepared for the coming days ahead,” Noem said.
For the vast majority of people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illnesses may take three to six weeks to recover.
To learn more about COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. The website is updated by noon daily.
