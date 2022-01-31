STURGIS — It has been 100 years since St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Priest Rev. Arthur Belknap was shot multiple times and left to die near the Bertelero Boarding House in Lead.
The murder remains unsolved to this day, but Newell native and history buff Tim Velder has researched the case and recently presented his findings to a group gathered for the History at High Noon series in Sturgis.
Velder said Belknap’s death has been an interest of his for years.
“This was a story I kind of stumbled on while doing something else. I was doing a story on new windows at the Catholic Church in Lead. The priest mentioned something about this, and I took an interest,” he said.
Velder said he dug a little deeper, met some people along the way who knew a little about the case and it has now turned into a 20-year adventure.
At the time, the murder captured the attention of people around the country. But the memories remained strongest in Lead where people speculated and chattered about it for decades, Velder said.
One voice that remained silent from the day of the murder to the present, is that of Belknap’s employer - the local Catholic diocese.
This past summer, discussions with the Rapid City Diocese offered Velder an opportunity to tour the diocesan archives in Rapid City and learn more about their filing system and how materials are curated.
“I am satisfied that relevant documents to this murder are not going to throw any new light on the matter. I believe the Diocese when they say they have nothing more to offer,” he said.
But at the time of the murder, the closure of Father Belknap’s casket opened a whole slew of rumors about the motive for the killing.
A chilly autumn night had descended once again on the Black Hills in October 1921. So, when a man came knocking in the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 26, Father Belknap buttoned his overcoat and left his rectory residence at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead.
The man was seeking a priest to administer the sacrament of Extreme Unction, or last rites, on a person that was near death.
What Father Belknap didn’t know was it was he who was near death, and it was a murder plot that was in the air that cold October night, Velder said.
Belknap was Diocesan chancellor and secretary in Lead which served as the Diocese of Western South Dakota. He was a well-known figure about town, and much of the Northern Black Hills, having served as a priest in the Belle Fourche, Vale, and Spearfish.
Velder said Belknap was a charismatic figure, who commanded tremendous respect and admiration.
“The priest carried a ‘triple threat’ of characteristics that endeared him to Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the region. He was well-educated, had an engaging personality, and was active in leading reform efforts in the Lead community,” Velder said.
In 1921, Lead was a modern city, with all the trappings of conveniences. There was electricity, indoor plumbing, telephone, train service, and lots of money to go around, Velder said. The Homestake Mining Company in the heart of Lead was the largest gold producer in the United States. Hundreds of men earned a good wage at the mine, enough to support families in the town that was packed with immigrant neighborhoods and businesses.
Belknap sought to create a better society than the one that existed in Lead, Velder said.
“Belknap saw young miners spending their time in Deadwood, playing cards, and engaging in sinful night life that set poor examples for impressionable teens in Lead,” he said.
The mine required workers to serve out their shifts, even on Sundays, when the churches in town would like to have families gathered in the pews.
In order for things to change, Bishop John J. Lawler, allowed Belknap to lobby for his parishioners to have Sundays off.
“The mine officials resented Belknap’s proposal, primarily because it put the thought in the minds of some of the workers that there might be a higher priority than working for Homestake,” Velder said.
In general. Lead was not a Catholic-friendly community in 1921, Velder said.
But Belknap was an exception. His reputation drew folks to him, and people of all faiths associated with him, Velder added.
It was shortly before Oct. 21, that Belknap proposed the construction of a community center, geared toward providing activities for youth - all youth - in the Lead area.
“Although it was never stated publicly, there was a fear that Father Belknap would reach celebrity status and would bring awesome public support for his initiatives,” Velder said.
The knock at the door
Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1921, Belknap answered the rectory door apparently as a man knocked seeking a sick call at an address near Poorman Gulch, near the location of the former RoundHouse Restaurant in Lead. The rectory is located on Siever Street, at the same location as where St. Patrick’s Church now sets.
Father Belknap might have questioned the call for help, since he was dragged out in the middle of the night on three wild goose chases in the past month.
Or perhaps Belknap heard the smashing of the car’s ignition in the garage and came out to investigate. Caught in the act, the killer may have improvised, saying he was trying to get help for a dying man, Velder explained.
Belknap immediately went to the garage to fetch the car. Something was wrong with the car. The ignition workings didn’t turn and were jammed or something, so Belknap and the man set out on foot for Poorman Gulch, Velder said.
On the way, the priest and his escort met up with Arthur Miller, a mine worker who was going home from a shift. Miller pointed them toward the address and went on his way.
Shortly after that, Belknap’s fate was sealed. His escort dropped back a few paces and allowed Father Belknap to walk ahead of him.
“The man pulled out a hammer and struck the priest in the back of the head. The priest was dazed and staggered, but stayed on his feet. However, the man pulled a pistol and fired at least five times, with one of the bullets going through the priest’s heart,” Velder said.
Some men at the Bertelero Boarding House heard the shots and scrambled outside. They found Belknap face down on the road, dead. They could hear shouting in the trees nearby, but couldn’t make out what was said or where it was coming from in the darkness.
A police investigation ensued
Velder said the investigation never really heated up as to who killed the priest and why.
Police searched the area, inquired with anyone that might know, and were eventually tipped off later in the day that the boarding house maid Elizabeth Ferretto found a .45 pistol, some bloody gloves and a hammer in Andrew Rolando’s room in the Bertelero Boarding House, Velder said
Police sought Rolando, at least for an explanation.
“In talking with others who knew Rolando, authorities began zeroing in on the young man as a prime suspect,” Velder said.
Rolando was seen in Lead the morning after the murder, stopping by a store to visit with acquaintances, and following up on travel plans he made a few days earlier. Rolando promised a young lady he would give her a ride to Great Falls, Mont., because he was heading for Chicago where his father lived.
That morning he told the lady’s friends that his trip was canceled, but he provided money for a train ticket.
Instead, Rolando was last seen walking along the train tracks south of Lead headed toward Englewood. He told a couple train workers he was going to see a place he hadn’t seen before at a location further south.
He was never officially seen, or heard from again.
Lead was crestfallen.
There were glorious tributes written about Father Belknap in the Lead Daily Call, and other local newspapers. The immediate reaction was sadness and anger. This was a community-wide sentiment that remained not only in the days after the murder, but for years later, Velder said.
The local Knights of Columbus - a group that was the tip of the spear against the Freemasons and KKK which were active in the Black Hills at the time - offered a $1,500 reward for Father Belknap’s killer.
Lead’s business district closed for the funeral. People jammed the
church for Belknap’s Requiem Mass and lined the streets as his casket was carried to the train, where his sorrowful parents accompanied the body to the family cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
Who could have killed Father Belknap?
Conflicting statements immediately after the killing and in the following years lend suspicion as to whether a group of people were involved in the planning of the murder.
The Freemasons and KKK members immediately floated the idea that Belknap was involved in an illicit affair with a married blonde, whose husband killed the priest in a crime of passion. The rumor stated that Belknap was caught in bed with the woman and shot, then the body was dumped.
More rumors surfaced that the priest had been sexually abusing young people in the congregation. This one was also dismissed, and although it was safe to speak publicly, no one ever came forward to substantiate the claim, Velder said.
Chuck Rambow, a local KKK expert, told Velder that the KKK likely floated the rumors in hopes of smearing the priest and the local diocese.
“This would lend credence to their crime and build the KKK’s reputation as community heroes,” Velder said.
But public outcry and denial of the scurrilous rumors, forced the KKK to retreat from their position and stay in the shadows.
The Freemasons held a tight grip on the Homestake organization, offering a double reason for the mine to want Father Belknap out of the way, Velder said.
And Rolando was believed to be part of a gang of characters, loosely affiliated with the Italian mafia known as the Black Hand. The pope had exiled Black Hand members out of Italy for their criminal behavior.
“Almost immediately, the accepted train of thought was that more than one
person was involved in organizing the murder. It was obviously premeditated,” Velder said.
Bishop Lawler entered “robbery” in the scant file on Belknap, as a motive for the murder.
“This was a baseless ruling, probably hatched between (Lead Police) Chief O’Meara and Bishop Lawler, to settle the matter and attempt to quell the conspiracy theories,” Velder said.
The murder case is still on the radar of the Lead Police Department. It is listed as “Closed: Unsolved.” The documents gathered in the case are now in the South Dakota State Archives in Pierre.
Unless credible evidence, written testimony, or some other hidden secret is revealed, the details of the case will remain hidden, Velder said.
Belknap is buried in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
