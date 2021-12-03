Deadwood woman pleads not guilty to burglary, other charges

DEADWOOD — A local woman entered not guilty pleas to charges against her, including burglary, before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Nov. 23.
Laurie Marie Schell, 59, of Deadwood, was charged by information Oct. 18 with: first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; commission of felony while armed with firearm, also a Class 2 felony; and entering or refusing to leave property, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred Sept. 3 against a male victim.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Schell is free on $5,000 bond.
Schell is slated to appear in court again Dec. 14 for a status hearing.
