Deadwood VFW receives $20.8K HP grant

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission April 18 acknowledged the Historic Preservation Commission’s Not-for-Profit grant to the VFW Black Hills Post 5969 in the amount of $20,842 for exterior repairs and painting.
Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the cost for exterior repairs is $11,220 and the cost of painting is $9,622, for a total project cost of $20,842.
“They’re going to be tuckpointing the masonry, the brick on the building, stabilization of the corner of the foundation, and painting the portions of the building that have been painted in the past,” Kuchenbecker said. “The VFW -- not only is it a historic resource, but it’s a significant part of Deadwood’s community and continues to be part of the history of Deadwood with Burger Night and, obviously, the location for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. We recognize and thank them for their service.”
Per the Deadwood Not-For-Profit grant policy guidelines, qualified organizations may be eligible for a grant of up to $10,000 per year, not to exceed $50,000.00 in a five-year period.
“The Black Hills Post 5969 VFW has not received a grant since 2001, which will make them eligible for $50,000,” Kuchenbecker said.
Ten properties in Deadwood qualify for the Not-For-Profit Grant program: the Lutheran, Catholic, Episcopal and Baptist churches, along with V.F.W. Post 5969, Elks Lodge, Masonic Temple, Deadwood Elementary School, Lawrence County Courthouse, and Broken Boot Gold Mine. The availability of funds for a project is determined on a case-by-case basis.
“Obviously, we have several historic structures owned by non-profits, governmental entities, and religious organizations,” Kuchenbecker said. “And many times, those non-profit and religious organizations have struggled to maintain and upkeep the historic resources and they’re not eligible for other state funding, such as the property tax moratorium and, so, the Historic Preservation Commission felt that it was a worthwhile investment to maintain the historic integrity of the district.”
Deadwood VFW Post 5969 is located at 10 Pine St. and is housed in the former Hudson-Terraplane Showroom. The building was constructed by Ahmed Etem in 1935 and 1936. The first floor was used as a salesroom and service area, while the second floor housed Etem and his family. The building was later purchase by Talvon Cope in 1944, who opened Cope’s Marketeria, a grocery store. The building’s tenant was Safeway in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and the VFW acquired the property in 1965, subsequently filling in the front windows with concrete blocks. The front of the building has since been restored to its original appearance with the assistance of a previous grant from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission.
