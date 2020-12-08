Deadwood VFW conducts 30th annual Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Amidst friends and family of this year’s honored veteran, VFW Post 5969 officials performed their 30th annual Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony at Mt. Moriah at 11 a.m. Monday by lowering the coffin flag of last year’s honored veteran, Robert W. Kruske, and raising the coffin flag of this year’s honoree, Todd Dean Jeffery.
Followed by a three-volley salute and the playing of Taps, Jeffery’s coffin flag was raised, lowered to half-staff, and will fly atop Mt. Moriah for the next year.
VFW Post 5969 Commander John Datka thanked those in attendance for coming and directed them back to the post, where he shared remarks regarding Jeffery, a 1985 Lead-Deadwood High School graduate.
Jeffery transferred to the Lead-Deadwood School District from Spearfish in second grade and loved all sports.
His competitive athletic journey began with the Deadwood-Lead Swim Club coached by Jim Phillips. Over the years he participated in most all sports available to him including life sports of skiing, golf, and weight training. He was coached and mentored by many exceptional coaches and instructors in the Lead-Deadwood School System and members of the Lead-Deadwood communities.
Music was also important to Jeffery and he enjoyed years of band under the direction of Gene Melton.
Another positive influence was Terry Gukeisen who encouraged him to apply to the military academies to further his education. Jeffery received the three nominations necessary from local politicians for admission, however, did not have the perfect eyesight required by his academy of choice, the Air Force Academy.
Following his graduation, where he earned many academic and athletic awards, Jeffery spent his first year of college at the University of Wyoming and then applied for and received a four-year Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to attend the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Between his first and second year at the university in 1987, Jeffery received his first Naval assignment aboard aircraft carrier USS Constellation in the Persian Gulf.
Jeffery received his degree from the university May 11, 1990 and the next day was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy.
His Naval career began with surface warfare training in San Diego, Calif. and continued with specialized training classes on the east coast, from Florida to Rhode Island.
Jeffery was a salvage diver and because of his performances in these specialized classes, was awarded his first choice assignment to Hawaii serving on the USS Conserver.
He loved Hawaii and the Navy and intended to make the Navy his life career. This career was cut short with a fatal accident on July 17, 1992 in San Francisco while he was on deployment from Hawaii.
Jeffery was born Dec. 4, 1966 in Spearfish to Jim and Beth Jeffery.
