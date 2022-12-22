Deadwood VFD stamps out fire at Gold Country Inn
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — A fire that started in the laundry room at Gold Country Inn was contained to that location by the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department and other responding agencies Monday.

Sandy Glover, public information officer with the Deadwood department, said the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. reporting an alarm at the inn, located at 801 Main St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.