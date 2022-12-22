Deadwood VFD stamps out fire at Gold Country Inn

DEADWOOD — A fire that started in the laundry room at Gold Country Inn was contained to that location by the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department and other responding agencies Monday.
Sandy Glover, public information officer with the Deadwood department, said the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. reporting an alarm at the inn, located at 801 Main St.
“It was originally thought to be a false alarm,” Glover said. “But when they got there, there was definitely smoke and flame. They were able to keep it to one room, to the room that it started in, the laundry room. And they kept it to that. We didn’t lose any more property, which was really good.”
The Lead, Whitewood, and Spearfish fire departments assisted with fire fighting efforts, which were fully wrapped up around 9 p.m., the fire extinguished by approximately 6:30 p.m.
“The fire marshal has been here. It is still under investigation. We don’t have a finding yet,” Glover said.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.
“We had a person fall, with the ice the way it was, and then another person had hypothermia, because of the cold,” Glover said. “They are both OK.”
“We were darn lucky, especially given the weather conditions,” Glover said. “We were just darn lucky that they got it out right away and that they managed to save most of the building.”
