Deadwood VFD saves the day 114 times in 2020

DEADWOOD — “Preservation through fire prevention and protection.”
That’s the motto of the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department. And to that end, its members answered the call to duty 114 times in 2020, responding to a variety of incidents and saving the day for those in their service district.
“Our incidents were pretty much on track with the year before,” said Fire Chief Jason Rakow. “Our training hours were down, due to the COVID, (pandemic and) social distancing.”
Asked to point to any trends in the department, Rakow said it’s always a problem getting volunteers.
“One of the issues we always have is having enough manpower,” Rakow said.
On Dec. 31, 2020, the DVFD had 26 members.
Rakow said it just depends on the incident as to how many volunteers the department needs to orchestrate an effective response.
“Like if it’s a structure fire, we need to have as many people as we can get,” he said. “We usually have to rely on mutual aid to get enough manpower on scene to do everything that we need to do. Even with the 26 that we have, there are five or six of us that go to most of the calls and that we can depend on.”
Rakow submitted the department 2020 year-end report to the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
A total of 2,613 hours were volunteered by Deadwood’s firefighters in 2020, saving the city roughly $64,000. The 2,613 hours multiplied by the state rate of $24.45 per hour equals $63,887 in volunteer time that the city did not have to pay for. This number is an increase from $60,822 in 2018. As Rakow stated previously, COVID-19 affected the volunteer hours, thus the number is a decrease for $77,679 saved in 2019.
“Given COVID, with less time with the public, the chili feed and fire prevention, especially, we still had an admirable year,” Rakow said.
Of the 2,613 volunteer hours, 840 hours were spent in incident response, 858 hours in training and education, and 915 hours in community activities.
The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department answered 114 calls in 2020, compared to 112 calls in 2019. Of those calls, three were in response to structure fires, which mirrors 2019.
Nine calls were in response to vehicle fires, compared to eight in 2019. Five calls were in response to wildland fires, compared to one in 2019. Five were rescue calls, as compared to 15 in 2019.
Twenty-six were hazardous material calls, compared to 18 in 2019. Some 24 were service calls, as compared to 25 in 2019. Thirty-four calls were fire false alarm calls, compared to 39 in 2019. One call was for a medical assist, which is on par with 2019. Seven calls were categorized as “other,” compared to two in 2019.
“Of those, 77 calls, or 68%, of all incidents were inside the city limits,” Rakow said. “Twenty-four calls, or 21%, of all incidents were out of the city limits, yet in the Deadwood Fire District. Thirteen calls, or 11%, of all incidents were outside the Deadwood Fire District. An average of eight volunteers responded per call. And 114 incidents involved spending 840 volunteer hours on incidents, alone.”
In an effort to encourage physical fitness, in May 2008, the department implemented incentives for any exercise and health benefit training that is done on the firefighters’ personal time. In 2020, firefighters had 374 hours of physical fitness training.
Officers for 2021 are: Chief Jason Rakow; First Assistant Chief and President Bill Glover; Second Assistant Chief Jeff Millard; Capt. Paul Robitaille; Capt. Francis Iverson; Training Officer Ken Hawki; Safety Officer Trent Mohr; Secretary Treasurer Sandy Glover.
Rakow, whose children are also department volunteers, said he places a big emphasis on service as a firefighter because it is such an important part of the community.
“Once you go through all the training, you kind of have a sense of responsibility that you have to be there, show up,” he said. “When the call goes out that you’re one of the people to depend on to show up and do the job.”
For those interested in becoming a member of the department, call 578-1212 or stop by the fire hall at 737 Main St., or email Rakow at firedept@rushmore.com.
