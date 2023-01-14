Deadwood VFD pay-per-pall initiative brings uptick in responders.jpg

Instituting the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department pay-per-pall initiative has more than doubled the amount of responders to fires and other incidents.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD  — With fewer than five volunteer firefighters responding to many calls for assistance in the past, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department decided to address that issue, as well as ramp up its retention efforts by successfully introducing the pay-per-pall system among its ranks.

“One of the things that, really, we benefited from this pay-per-pall is instead of getting, like, two and three people at a call, we’re getting, like, five to seven to nine,” said Public Information Officer Sandy Glover. “I mean, we’re really getting a lot more people to come to the fire or whatever and that helps a lot because when it was only, like two to three people, that was a little hard on some of our folks. The biggest plus to it has been that we have lots more hands on for a call. Even if they only show up here to the station, they get money because they’re here and ready to help the other guys.”

