Monday, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department recognized Jade Rodiack, Anita Knipper, and Joel Ellis for completing Firefighter 1 and 2 courses, which entailed 400-plus hours of training per firefighter.
DEADWOOD -- Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department’s 2022 annual report, submitted by Deadwood Fire Chief Alex Hamann and reflecting statistics regarding departmental activity for the year.
“The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department would like to respectfully submit the following year-end report for calendar year 2022,” Hamann said in the report. “On Dec. 31, 2022 the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department had 27 members. Below is a listing of the hours our firefighters donated during the 2022 calendar year to the community.”
Hours spent in training were 1,017.45; hours spent in community education were 1,304; and hours spent in community activities were 773.53.
The department responded to 147 calls in 2022, up from 124 in 2021. The incidents break down, as follows: structure fires, 17; vehicle calls, 12; wildland fires, 4; rescue calls; hazmat calls, 16; service calls, 15; fire false alarms, 72 or 51 percent; medical assist, 2; other 3.
Hamann said 97 calls, or, 74 percent of all incidents were inside the city limits, while 19 calls, or 14.5 percent of all incidents were out of city limits, yet in Deadwood Fire District. Another 12 calls, or, 9.16 percent of all incidents were outside the Deadwood Fire District and one call was outside of Lawrence County.
“An average of nine volunteers responded per call,” Hamann said. “147 incidents equals 954.61 volunteer hours on incidents alone.”
To encourage physical fitness, in May 2008, the department implemented incentives for any exercise and health benefit training that is done on the firefighters’ personal time.
“In the year 2022, our firefighters had 433 hours of physical fitness training, which was likely under-reported,” Hamann said.
In other business Monday, the city commission recognized firefighters Joel Ellis, Anita Knipper, and Jade Rodiack on completing Firefighter 1 and 2 courses.
Public Information Officer Sandy Glover said the training began in January with 17 students from around the area, including Whitewood, Deadwood, and Lead.
“They just finished with eight hardy souls finishing,” Glover said. “Altogether, these students put 400 hours-plus each into the class. Our new firefighters are Jade Rodiack, Joel Ellis, and Anita Knippers. The instructors put lots of hours in, also. Our instructors were Ken Hawki, Bill Glover, Sandy Glover, Melanie Bond, Anne Wieiinga, Charles Fetter from Deadwood and Al Williams from Lead.”
