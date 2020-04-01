Deadwood upholds closure of casinos, bars, restaurants

DEADWOOD — In a special meeting Monday, previous action taken by the Deadwood city commission March 25 to close casinos, bars, and restaurants was upheld, as the second reading of an emergency ordinance to do so passed unanimously.
No public comment was entered during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The ordinance was enacted to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In other business, the commission approved an emergency resolution to suspend water shutoffs within the city for March through May, also in light of the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19.
“We would like the finance office to be able to not shut off water, but do individual payment plans with each one of them that meets their needs,” said Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said that it’s important for everyone to understand that the city is not waiving late fees or the fee for the water or sewer or garbage collection.
“It’s just that this will help ease some of the pressures on the members of our community,” he added.
Deadwood bars and restaurants are closed to on-site and on-sale patrons. Casinos have been directed to close and cease operations, as well.
“This is something that we take very seriously,” Ruth said.
The ordinance directs that all restaurants, coffee shops, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges, are closed to on-site/on-sale patrons.
These businesses may continue to operate by providing take-out, delivery, curbside service, and drive-through service.
The resolution further states that all casinos, poker rooms, gaming, recreational facilities, public pools, libraries, health clubs, athletic facilities, bingo halls, skating rings, miniature golf and theaters, including music or entertainment venues are directed to close and cease operations. Casinos may remain open for seven days only to allow patrons to cash in winnings, but no additional gaming will be permitted during this time.
Also directed to cease operations were tour buses, trolleys, or other transportation providing transportation to more than five persons at a given time.
Any violation of the ordinance is Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
