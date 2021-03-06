Deadwood updates Outlaw Square policies and procedures to accommodate private rentals

DEADWOOD — Following a recommendation from the Event Committee, the Deadwood City Commission Monday approved updates to the Outlaw Square policies and procedures.
“These are some changes in the Outlaw Square policies that we did not have in,” said Transportation, Public Buildings, and Safety Manager Tom Kruzel. “We had, basically, no plan of having that venue offer private rental or anything like that. This basically just addresses those few items that were in there for when we do need to have private events out there, weddings, and what-not, so we are in compliance with those. One of them is a small change in the rates that we will charge for using the facility. I should say Outlaw Square charges, just to get them up and current.”
Commissioner Gary Todd said he went through the proposed changes.
“Looks like you’ve got everything covered,” he said.
Venue Rental Policies, Section C: Rental General Information, now reads: “Outlaw Square (OS) is an outdoor, open-air public event space. At all events, it will be reasonable to expect that uninvolved citizens will enter OS during the event and may not be denied entry to the public portions of OS including the restrooms, with the exception of ticketed event, when OS is rented by private entity or fenced/cordoned off for ticketed private event.”
Venue Rental Areas and Fees now includes a $2,500 off site rental charge for the Max XXL Screen, specifying that the rental must provide insurance coverage.
Renting the entire square is $2,500 for a full day — 13 hours, $1,250 for a half day, and $400 for each additional hour. Other fees for specific areas are set forth in the policy, as well.
This section has been stricken from the policies and procedures: “The Sluice Box and Restrooms are not available for exclusive use by individuals, non-profits or companies. These areas must remain open to the public during regular business hours.”
Under Emergency Procedures, Section B. First Aid, now reads: “A first aid station staffed by trained personnel is required for all events that expect more than 2,000 people. EMT/Ambulance crew must be provided by renter.”
