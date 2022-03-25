Deadwood up double digits in February

DEADWOOD — January and February continued Deadwood’s hot streak when it comes to gaming numbers, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Wednesday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in February dropped $107.2 million in machines and on tables for a 10.31% increase compared to February 2021.
This resulted in $10.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in February.
Of that, 9%, or $904,771, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“2022 continues to roll along,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “To pile on increases over the record-breaking numbers of 2021 is truly exciting.”
Under the handle comparison category, in February, table games had a handle of $6.7 million, slot machines had a handle of $99.8 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $685,631.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $13.7 million, a 1.3% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $205 million, more than an 8% increase compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $1.5 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $220.2 million, up 8.45% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,612 slot machines accounted for roughly $99.8 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $90.6 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $9.2 million for the slot category in February. The two largest contributors were 2,081 penny machines, with $76.8 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.2 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 233 dollar machines, with roughly $9 million in coin-in, which generated $474,860 in casino win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 87 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.7 million in February and an estimated casino win of $1.4 million, with an average payout to players of 78%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $2.7 million and a casino win of $463,209 with an 83% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $494,425, a casino win of $148,475, and a 70% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $273,896, a casino win of $69,985, and a 74% payout to players.
A total of 26 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.4 million, a casino win of $589,547, and a 75% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $685,631 for February, an estimated casino win of $71,807, and an average payout to players of 90%. The leading revenue generator in this category was NCAA men’s basketball, with a handle of $371,879, a casino win of $38,866, and a 90% payout to players.
NFL football handle came in second, with a handle of $178,408, a casino win of $3,938, and an average payout to players of 98%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in February was NBA basketball, with a handle of $79,000, a casino win of $18,643, and an average payout to players of 76%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,282,950 in “free-play” for the month of February.
“In action taken on Wednesday, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming authorized the addition of the new United States Football League to the catalog of approved sports wagering options for Deadwood sports wagering enthusiasts,” Rodman said.
