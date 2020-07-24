Deadwood to spruce up signage at Event Complex

DEADWOOD — City officials wish to spruce up and standardize all signage in and around the Deadwood Event Complex and to move that process along, the city commission Monday approved hiring BDT Architects & Designers to perform design development of the Deadwood Event Complex signage at a cost not to exceed $6,460.
The expenditure will be paid out of the Historic Preservation Public Education line item and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said this is the next phase of the comprehensive sign improvements at the complex.
“With the 100th anniversary of the Days of ‘76 Rodeo and celebration advancing in the next couple years, along with increase of events now being held at the Deadwood Event Complex, the current signage at the facility is not adequate to handle the bigger number of participants at these large events such as the PBR Rodeo, Days of 76 Rodeo and Pro SnoCross events,” Kuchenbecker said. “Over the years different stages of signage have been installed depending on which project was being done at the time. There needs to be adequate entry identification, seating identification, directional signage, ADA restroom and many other regulatory signs.”
The proposal also addresses sponsorship and advertising signage at the facility. Some of the areas and signs considered for standardization are: event branded signage, light towers, video boards, banners on the arena rails, signage on all building and structures, trash receptacles, pop-up vendor tents and advertising, banners on back stops, advertising posters, ad panels around the crow’s nest and chutes, transient vendor tents and displays.
The entire cost of the design work is $15,960. Phase I work was approved in March and entailed research and analysis in the amount of $3,800. Phase II is design development at a cost of $6,460. Phase III is design intent at a cost of $5,700 and entails preparing documentation that contains complete and final drawings for each of the defined sign times for the wayfinding and identification signage.
Kuchenbecker said the design phase will be completed this fall, with implementation in 2021.
BDT Architects & Designers is the principal designer of the citywide wayfinding and Deadwood Trail System.
