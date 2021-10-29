Deadwood to revise utility construction standards, enact plumbing code

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Oct. 18 heard first reading of two ordinances: one moving toward the adoption of an updated utility construction standards code; and the other, the development of a plumbing code to address grease interceptors.
“Our current code references a utility construction standard that was developed in 1994. It hasn’t been updated for probably the last 10, 15 years. We’ve referenced the city of Rapid City’s construction code any time we do a project, utility-wise, road-wise,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “So what this ordinance will do is allow us to adopt the city of Rapid City’s code by resolution.”
Nelson said he has a copy of the code and has followed it.
“After the 20 days after second reading, then we’ll do a resolution to actually adopt their utility construction code,” Nelson said.
When the city of Rapid City’s code changes, the city of Deadwood will then amend theirs as well, by resolution.
Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins said he reviewed the code.
“And I approve it,” he said.
The updated Utility Construction Standards Code states:
“The city of Deadwood has on file a copy of the city of Rapid City’s Standard
Specifications for Public Works Construction and has adopted the City of Rapid City’s
Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction by resolution for regulating and
controlling any person, corporation, contractor, public or private utility doing or engaging in any construction, repair or demolition work within the City of Deadwood involving utilities, particularly, but not limited to, the impact upon curbs, streets, sidewalks, sewers, waterlines, and storm sewers.”
In other business, the commission heard first reading of an ordinance creating a plumbing code.
“We don’t have an adopted plumbing code, but I titled it that because this references grease interceptors,” Nelson said. “State plumbing code references the local authority has the power to require them in establishments and we’ve recently had a couple buildings where we wanted to tell them, ‘Yes, you should put one in,’ but we can’t. And this will allow us to do that to protect the sanitary sewer.”
The ordinance addresses when interceptors will be required.
“Interceptors, including grease, oil, and sand interceptors, shall be provided when, in the opinion of the Public Works Director, they are necessary for the proper handling of liquid wastes containing grease, flammable wastes, sand, solids, and other ingredients harmful to the building drainage system, the public sewer or sewage treatment plant or process,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance goes on to say the director of public works or his or her designee is responsible to determine if a grease interceptor is necessary in Deadwood. The building official will approve design, sizing, and installation. All kitchen drainage receiving grease shall pass through the interceptor and it shall be easily accessible for cleaning and inspection. Responsibility for cleaning and maintaining the interceptor is that of the owner and/or lessee. Single family dwelling units are exempt from the requirements. Existing interior replacements may be allowed when proper sizing and installation can be accomplished. An inline grease trap may be approved by the city if a full-size grease interceptor outside the building proves to be impractical or unnecessary, due to the nature or size of a food establishment. Expense will not be considered sufficient reason to waive the requirements for full-size grease interceptors.
Second reading of both ordinances is slated for the Nov. 1 city commission meeting.
