Deadwood to repair, replace Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail

The Whitewood Creek Boardwalk near the Deadwood Welcome Center will be replaced with a concrete trail, with hopes of construction occurring as early as summer 2023. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — The Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail could open back up as early as summer 2023, with the Deadwood City Commission’s Nov. 21 approval of contracting with American Engineering Testing for geotechnical exploration and review for the Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail Reconstruction project at a cost of $5,250.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the city of Deadwood removed the boardwalk, due to unsafe conditions.
“There were rotted and deteriorated members that were beyond repair,” Kuchenbecker said. “And enough deterioration that we removed the entire boardwalk this last spring and closed that trail. In the meantime, we’ve engaged an engineer to design a replacement walking path that would not be elevated, but a small retaining wall on the lower side and upper side with a paved or cinder path along there. In doing so, we wanted to ensure that any structure we put there stays in place, so we’re doing geotechnical investigation.”
Kuchenbecker went on to say there have been hill slides over the decades up above Railroad Street.
“And it sits right below Railroad Street,” he said.
The length of the replacement stretch is a little more than the length of a football field and runs immediately adjacent to the creek near the Deadwood Welcome Center.
The former wooden boardwalk was installed in the late-1990s and founded on short concrete drilled piers which experienced large amounts of rotational movement and has since been demolished.
Kuchenbecker said it has been proposed to realign the trail slightly into the existing hillside and construct short Redi-bock retaining walks on the uphill and downhill sides of trail. The new trail will then be paved with concrete.
The geotechnical study will help city officials determine the subsurface conditions at the site and to evaluate the suitability of the site soils for their use in constructing the proposed retaining walls, as well as the stability of the anticipated hillside cuts.
“I’m hoping that we can go out to bid this spring with a summer construction,” Kuchenbecker said.
