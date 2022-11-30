Deadwood to repair, replace Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail

The Whitewood Creek Boardwalk near the Deadwood Welcome Center will be replaced with a concrete trail, with hopes of construction occurring as early as summer 2023. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — The Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail could open back up as early as summer 2023, with the Deadwood City Commission’s Nov. 21 approval of contracting with American Engineering Testing for geotechnical exploration and review for the Whitewood Creek Boardwalk Trail Reconstruction project at a cost of $5,250.

Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the city of Deadwood removed the boardwalk, due to unsafe conditions.

