Deadwood to re-roof historic resource at 824 Main St. for up to $19.9K

DEADWOOD — An unresponsive out-of-state owner was the precipitating factor in entering a property at 824 Main St. into the Deadwood Historic Preservation demolition by Neglect Program in 2014.
The Deadwood City Commission granted permission to hire a contractor in an amount not to exceed $19,890 to address demolition by neglect issues, specifically, a reroof on the structure.
The 824 Main Street timeline starts out with the Nov. 8, 2004, purchase of the property by Kenneth Ortiz of Montbello, Calif.
Over the years, dozens of action items have piled up on the property, ranging from water disconnection to invoicing for weed control, grass cutting, snow removal, and complaints of an open door over the years, which the city has had to secure.
City officials can confirm the structure has been unoccupied since at least 2006.
After many years of searching for the owner, who lives out of state, the city has been given the authority to secure the historic structure from future deterioration caused from neglect through the legal system.
“We did go to court on this and received permission from the courts to fix the roof, put a lien on the property. This has been about two years in the making,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “It has some holes in it. We do want to get it repaired. Should have done it last summer. It’s time.”
Kuchenbecker said the $19,890 includes new sheeting, but if the structure has good sheeting, it won’t be required.
“We’ll know more once we get it ripped off,” Kuchenbecker said.
The cost to shingle the structure with asphalt shingles is $10,990. If they need to sheet the roof the additional cost is $8,900.
City of Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins said the next step is to get the repair work done.
“Then I’ll need to go back to court and file the documents to establish the value of the lien.”
Commissioner Michael Johnson asked if city officials are in contact with the owner.
“We’ve hired a private investigator and we’ve served papers, but no response,” Kuchenbecker said. “That’s why we went through the legal system to get the judge to allow us to do it.”
Riggins said there has been a significant issue in trying to reach the owner.
“We ended up having to, as Kevin said, get permission to do service by publication so we could move forward with this,” Riggins said. “It was a really difficult one to get to the point where we could get here before you guys.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the property taxes were current.
Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said the taxes on the property are not current.
“But it’s not in default, so that’s something we’ll need to continue to watch,” McKeown said, adding there is an extensive utility bill that is outstanding, as well.
According to city ordinance, Section 17.68.100 Demolition by neglect, says the Historic Preservation Commission shall prepare and follow written procedures to identify and protect resources from potential demolition resulting from the deliberate, intentional or inadvertent neglect of the owner or owners.
As the property was deemed demolition by neglect, the owner was required to come forth with a plan to address the deteriorated condition of the building within 30 days and completion of the plan within 90-days.
Multiple attempts have been made to contact the owner over the years, all to no avail.
The expenditure will be paid out of the Grant & Loan line item #215-4575-505-03 and would be levied as a lien on the property and recaptured on the sale of the resource.
