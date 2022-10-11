Deadwood to purchase wireless color changeable bulbs for streetlights

The annual changing of the globe streetlights in Deadwood for the holiday season will soon be replaced by static color changeable bulbs that incorporate WiFi. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — It’s a holiday decorating game changer for Deadwood’s public works department, as Sept. 19 the Deadwood City Commission approved the purchase of wireless color changeable bulbs for city streetlights in the amount of $19,800.

The purchase will be paid for equally through the streets supply budget and Historic Preservation Capital Assets, with Deadwood Chamber of Commerce support provided through the BID District for $6,000 -plus services for an accompanying Wi-Fi system.

