Deadwood to purchase wireless color changeable bulbs for streetlights

DEADWOOD — It’s a holiday decorating game changer for Deadwood’s public works department, as Sept. 19 the Deadwood City Commission approved the purchase of wireless color changeable bulbs for city streetlights in the amount of $19,800.
The purchase will be paid for equally through the streets supply budget and Historic Preservation Capital Assets, with Deadwood Chamber of Commerce support provided through the BID District for $6,000 -plus services for an accompanying Wi-Fi system.
“For many years, the Streets Department has changed the color of the globes on the historic streetlights for the holidays,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer. “This is a very time-consuming process involving several staff members along with the necessary equipment to complete the process. Also, there is the issue of having to restore the replacement globes in the off season.”
Kuchenbecker said this is something city officials have talked about for some time, as the lighting technologies have advanced.
“Also what’s changed is the ability to create a WiFi network,” Kuchenbecker said. “Obviously, the streets department would like to move forward with the RGB color changing bulbs, rather than changing the bulbs. And, then, we did approach at a Chamber board meeting, the opportunity to increase that cost to include a WiFi mesh network. The Chamber reached out to the BID boards. They have agreed to pay. We’re asking for $19,800, of which $13,800 would come from parks and HP, the balance from the BIDs, and then the BIDs and the Chamber would provide the service for the WiFi network.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the bulbs had been tried out.
“Yes. We speced them in Outlaw Square and that was taken out of the budget through the CMAR,” Kuchenbecker said. “They have been around for awhile, We’re pretty excited.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said she appreciates the fact that the BIDs are willing to come to the table on the WiFi network.
Due to the vast number of visitors the town experiences, Deadwood has been attempting to address the issues of public Wi-Fi access points.
“Staff and the Chamber has chosen to pursue other options after consulting with BluePeak about upgrading the system at a cost of $90,000.00,” Kuchenbecker said. “Staff explored options for light bulbs available to not only change color via WiFi but also provide a public WiFi hotspot for high traffic areas. These bulbs could also serve as a mesh WiFi network throughout the bulb’s vicinity. Staff feels the new technology would suit the city well as a tighter network and would be another offering to our visitors and residents to be able to have WiFi throughout our main corridors.”
In addition, the bulbs would be sequenced electronically so changing the colors would be a quicker, safer, and more cost-effective process for the Christmas season, St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July and other holidays.
