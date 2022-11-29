DEADWOOD — Outlaw Square is the place to be Friday evening, as Deadwood kicks off the holiday season with the Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Community Awards Presentation from 5-7 p.m.
“It’s Outlaw Square’s third birthday, and a wonderful time for families to come down to the square for holiday fun,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “We’ll announce our annual award winners, we’ll light up a Christmas tree and have treats for all comers. Skating will also be free and the bumper cars will be discounted for the evening. And Santa will be there too, with gifts. It’s a nice community holiday gathering, and all are invited.”
The evening’s schedule is as follows: free ice skating and half-price bumper car rides 3-9 p.m.; Chamber community awards presentation, 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting, 6 p.m.; furry friends from Shiloh Horse Rescue; free s-mores making, holiday treats, and cocoa; a visit from Santa himself, 6:30 p.m.
The following Community Awards will also be presented to businesses and individuals: Young Professional of the Year, Deadwood Employee of the Year, Deadwood Business of the Year, Chuck Turbiville Leadership Award; Spirit of Deadwood Award, and Nell Perrigoue Award.
“We had more nominees for our annual awards than we’ve ever had, which is fantastic,” Turbiville said. “There are a lot of deserving individuals and businesses in the community vying for the awards every year.”
Harstad said the overall goal of the Community Christmas Tree Lighting is to showcase Deadwood as a holiday spot.
“Deadwood is a year-round town with something always happening,” he said. “And during the holidays it is no different. Our unique retail shopping experiences are ready for customers, and our casinos, saloons, restaurants, museums, attractions, recreational stops and everything else is open and awaits visitors. Deadwood is a must-stop during the holiday season.”
Also a reminder that the Holiday Ho-Ho Horseshoe! is in full swing through Dec. 30. Purchase a unique Deadwood holiday horseshoe ornament from participating locations to win great prizes There are 500 numbered Holiday Horseshoes for sale at $10 each. Each horseshoe has a unique number which could correspond to a winning number at participating locations. There are 59 businesses participating and 112 prizes to be won. Participants try and match the number on their horseshoe to corresponding numbers posted in local businesses. Holiday Horseshoes are available for purchase at Silverado, Saloon No. 10, Madame Peacocks, Mr. Wu’s, and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. All funds raised go to help with Main Street Initiative (MSI) promotions.
Free Deadwood coupon books are available at the Information Centers, as well as holiday shopping at a tremendous retail line-up throughout town.
“Outlaw Square is a community-centered venue and a great spot to celebrate the holidays and we invite everyone to come up and see us this holiday season,” Harstad said.
