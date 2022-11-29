Deadwood to plug in the lights on community Christmas tree.jpg
DEADWOOD — Outlaw Square is the place to be Friday evening, as Deadwood kicks off the holiday season with the Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Community Awards Presentation from 5-7 p.m. 

“It’s Outlaw Square’s third birthday, and a wonderful time for families to come down to the square for holiday fun,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “We’ll announce our annual award winners, we’ll light up a Christmas tree and have treats for all comers. Skating will also be free and the bumper cars will be discounted for the evening. And Santa will be there too, with gifts. It’s a nice community holiday gathering, and all are invited.”

