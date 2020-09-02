Deadwood to lease portion of public sidewalk to Hickok’s

DEADWOOD – The details are still being firmed up, but the Deadwood City Commission approved in principle to leasing a portion of public sidewalk, approximately 884 square feet along Deadwood Street and adjacent to Hickok’s, following a public hearing held Aug. 18.
“This is an open space for the tables that will be fenced off, so that customers can enjoy a beverage and food in a gated area inside adjacent to Hickok’s,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if a fee had been established for the lease.
“No, and the purpose of the public hearing is to approve the lease for the idea or the intention to lease a space,” Ruth said. “Then it would be incumbent to negotiate and get an agreement.”
Ruth added that there are things the lessor, Hickok’s owner Mike Trucano needs to do for the state in order to accommodate his beer and wine license.
Todd said that during discussions, a one-year trial period was proposed.
Trucano was in attendance at the public hearing and said that there are 24 chairs in that area.
“So it would just be nice to have a beer, along with your slice of pizza,” he said.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the fenced in area would be removed during events.
“For the large events, yes, we would,” Trucano said, adding that it could be addressed in the lease.
In order to ensure ADA compliance, Todd asked Trucano to measure from the curb to the width of the remaining sidewalk that would not be leased.
“And that’s about 114 inches from the back of the curb, which is nine and one-half feet,” Trucano said. “To give you a reference, the sidewalk in front of Hickok’s … is about 93 and one-half inches.”
Hickok’s is located at 685 Main St., across from Outlaw Square.
