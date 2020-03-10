Deadwood to host St. Patrick’s Day celebration this week

DEADWOOD — The streets of Deadwood will go green Friday and Saturday with the return of St. Patrick’s celebrations.
Deadwood’s St. Paddy’s celebration will kick off on Friday with the seventh annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy’s Day games are held at various locations on Deadwood’s Historic Main Street. Registration for the Olympics will be from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay, with the games running from 6-9 p.m. Scorecards must be turned in to the Historic Franklin Hotel by 9 p.m., and winners - including the last place finisher - will receive prizes, including cash, hotel stays and more.
Thousands of participants gather on Main Street creating a sea of green-clad revelers during the annual Pub Crawl, taking place on Saturday.
Registration for the pub crawl is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel, with the crawl beginning at 2:30 p.m. and continuing until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. to kick off the St. Paddy’s Day party at the Franklin. Pub crawlers are split up into clans and will follow their clan leader around town to the participating Pub Crawl locations. Participants in the Pub Crawl must be at least 21 years of age. A bar tab will be awarded to the clan that is the largest and the loudest at the end of the night.
The annual St. Patrick’s Parade will be at high noon on Saturday. The parade includes performances by two different bagpipe groups, ornate floats, the occasional leprechaun sighting and Deadwood legends played by the best re-enactors in the West. If you’d like to have a float in the parade, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce at (800) 999-1876 or email Sarah at sarah@deadwood.org. It is free to enter the St. Patrick’s Parade.
Beer and wine in open containers will be allowed in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Drinks must be in approved official Deadwood Chamber event cups.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.