DEADWOOD — Those lucky enough to go green in Deadwood this weekend are in for a two days of non-stop Irish-themed fun, as the city’s St. Paddy’s Day celebration takes over town Friday and Saturday.
Featuring a pub port, pub crawl, parade, plenty of pilsners, and parties, St. Paddy’s Day in Deadwood is one of the region’s largest spring celebrations.
“To celebrate St. Paddy’s in Deadwood we follow a similar format each year,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau Marketing Director Amanda Kille. “People love it and don’t want us to make any big changes. We’ll have new floats in the parade and fun, new clan names to keep things interesting. Thanks to the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, we’ll be handing out trolley tokens to participants of the pub crawl this year, while supplies last.”
Deadwood typically sees around 5,000 people in town to go green for the weekend.
“With around 2,000 of those participating in the pub crawl,” Kille said.
Celebrating St. Patrick’s is an ongoing tradition in Deadwood reaching back many, many years. “People like the tradition of it, and Deadwood’s take on the celebration,” Kille said. “Increased visitation is always good for the local economy. The Deadwood Chamber developed the pubport and pub crawl formats to positively impact as many businesses in Deadwood as possible.
Participants sign up and are placed in clans for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Pub Crawl and proceed to the participating locations around town in groups, culminating in an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin Hotel.
Registration for the St. Paddy’s PubPort Shuffle will be held 5-9 p.m. Friday, with completed pubports due back to the booth at Outlaw Square by 2 p.m. Saturday. Participants shuffle their way to participating locations around Deadwood in an attempt to get all of the spots on their pubports stamped for a chance at prize drawings. No purchase is necessary at the locations, but participants will likely be lucky enough to receive a little bit of something for stopping by.
The noon Saturday St. Paddy’s Day parade is always widely attended, with Main Street becoming a sea of green.
