Deadwood to go green this weekend .jpg

Deadwood will give St. Patrick’s Day revelers the green light to celebrate in a big way this weekend with a pub port, pub crawl, pilsners, and parties. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Those lucky enough to go green in Deadwood this weekend are in for a two days of non-stop Irish-themed fun, as the city’s St. Paddy’s Day celebration takes over town Friday and Saturday.

Featuring a pub port, pub crawl, parade, plenty of pilsners, and parties, St. Paddy’s Day in Deadwood is one of the region’s largest spring celebrations.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.