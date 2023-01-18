DEADWOOD — It’ll be Christmas in February for the lucky recipients of the Deadwood Parking Donation funds, as Mayor David Ruth, Jr. announced Jan. 11 even more funding will be available from 2022’s free parking in Deadwood campaign.
“This year, we’re happy to announce that the amount that will be given will be around that $20,000 mark that we’ll be able to disburse to various charities and organizations within the Deadwood area,” said Ruth.
The donation program started a few years back.
“Every year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the city has offered free parking, not only for the workforce, but for people that are coming up around the holidays,” Ruth said. “We decided that any monies that were collected during that time, we would put towards donations for these organizations. It’s the season of giving and there are a lot of people in that giving spirit that want to make a difference for local organizations and we certainly appreciate that.”
Ruth went on to say that what started with parking meters only has grown to include parking ramp proceeds, as well.
“We’ve been happy to include those funds that really help make a difference,” Ruth said.
A partnership between the city and the chamber of commerce, any funds collected by accidental payment to the meters or by donation during free, metered parking in Deadwood from roughly Thanksgiving through Christmas Day were earmarked for local charities.
All parking spots outside the parking ramp that require payment were free of charge, but drivers could choose to donate any amount into the meters or kiosks and the funds would all go to local charities. The $5 fee for parking in the Broadway Parking Garage was still charged and was also included as part of the charity promotion.
Ruth said that individuals representing organizations they wish to be considered for disbursement of funds collected in this recent round of giving need to do the following.
“Submit a letter of request to the finance office no later than (Jan. 25),” Ruth said. “Close of business on the 25th is when we have to close the list and then the Commission will consider all the requests and weigh it against the amount of money that we have to give and we’ll try to make as much of an impact for as many organizations as we can.”
Request letters must include the organization’s name and indicate how they serve the community and the amount requested. Letters can be mailed to the Finance Office at 102 Sherman St., Deadwood 57732 or emailed to jessicca@cityofdeadwood.com.
The city distributed $17,795 in holiday parking promo funds to 16 local non-profit organizations in 2022 with funds collected in 2021.
“We’re happy that it impacts not only organizations that deal directly with the youth in our communities, but also the elderly, as well as helps with food instability,” Ruth said. “It’s all kinds of ranges of organizations that have an impact in Deadwood. We certainly give more credence or ask that the organizations be impacting Deadwood and the residents in Deadwood, whether that’s the school district or things that actually happen in Deadwood or the Lead-Deadwood area, we certainly want to help those organizations.”
Ruth said, overall, he hopes everyone understands the city is trying to make an impact for as many organizations as the city can.
“So not everybody gets completely fully funded for their request, but we try and do what we can for as many organizations as possible,” he said.
The Deadwood City Commission will review all requests and recipients will be named during the 5 p.m. Commission meeting Feb. 21 at City Hall.
