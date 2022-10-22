Deadwood to develop ‘parking bible’
DEADWOOD — Given the fact that a parking needs study conducted over the summer revealed that Deadwood would only be using a planned parking structure to its full capacity roughly two weeks out of the year, Deadwood city officials slammed the brakes on moving forward with that initiative, took a step back, and Monday approved a $150,000 study to develop a comprehensive parking master plan – a “parking bible,” so to speak, to be conducted over the next year or so.

Following approval of an agenda item granting permission for Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign an agreement between the city of Deadwood and JLG Architects for the design and construction of the Miller Street Parking Garage, a formality intended to keep the wheels rolling on solving Deadwood’s parking dilemma, a second agenda items was approved, allowing for the study.

