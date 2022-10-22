Deadwood to develop ‘parking bible’

DEADWOOD — Given the fact that a parking needs study conducted over the summer revealed that Deadwood would only be using a planned parking structure to its full capacity roughly two weeks out of the year, Deadwood city officials slammed the brakes on moving forward with that initiative, took a step back, and Monday approved a $150,000 study to develop a comprehensive parking master plan – a “parking bible,” so to speak, to be conducted over the next year or so.
Following approval of an agenda item granting permission for Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign an agreement between the city of Deadwood and JLG Architects for the design and construction of the Miller Street Parking Garage, a formality intended to keep the wheels rolling on solving Deadwood’s parking dilemma, a second agenda items was approved, allowing for the study.
“What we’re doing here is allowing us to move on to the next item, which is the parking study,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “To the parking master plan, parking management plan, whatever we end up wanting to call this.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko clarified that this agenda item was merely a housekeeping detail needed to go through, in order to move forward on the next agenda item, granting permission to sign an agreement for development of a parking master plan.
“There is no money allocated to this. This is just a formality. I just want to make that clear for our listening public,” Martinisko said, making the successful motion to approve the agreement with JLG Architects.
Russell said when the accelerated parking study was conducted at the end of July, city officials sought more information on where the parking garage should be.
“We worked with Walker Consultants and what they found was there’s going to be approximately 15 days a year where we would be using that garage to its fullest abilities. The commission said ‘let’s pump the brakes just a little bit,’ along with staff, and figure out if this is going to be the best location for us, not only from impacts to historic preservation, but the financial impacts behind it,” Russell said. “I mean, we looked at a number of $8 million and now we’re $12, $14, $18 million on this garage. So what we wanted to do was figure out what’s best for Deadwood when we’re talking about a parking garage. So we went back to square one and asked Walker Consultants about a possible master plan for parking and they thought that would be a great way for the city to go.”
Russell went on to say that the study will be comprehensive.
“They’re basically going to look at everything dealing with parking within the city – enforcement, parking lots, current parking lot structures, how they’re laid out, how we’re doing permits, everything about parking. And they’re going to come back with one plan for us, basically the parking bible for Deadwood, hand that to us,” he said. “It’s going to take about a year to put that together and then that’s going to help us make the decision about where this parking garage is going to go, if it’s needed. That’s a possibility, too. We might come out and the end and say, ‘You know what? We’ve redesigned some of this and with the large lots, Deadwood Hill, the DOT’s property, once we include that, we might find that we don’t need a parking garage. Or we might find we need a much bigger parking garage than we originally anticipated. So this allows us to continue with the RFP we submitted. It might not necessarily get us the construction documents, but it’s the next step to get us on the next item on the list.”
The commission then granted permission for Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. to sign an agreement with Walker Consultants for the development of a Parking Management Plan for Deadwood in an amount not to exceed $150,000, to be paid out of Parking and Transportation Professional Services line item.
