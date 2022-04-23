Deadwood to designate up to 15 spots in Sherman Street lot for Mickelson Trail use only parking

DEADWOOD — Paid parking for the Sherman Street lot is just around the corner, but the city of Deadwood plans to designate up to 15 spots here for individuals wishing to park and use the Mickelson Trail. And parkers, beware -- a stiff fine is in order for those who violate the honors system free pass.
“Once we started to get into our discussions, talking about transitioning the Sherman Street Lot, Lower Main Lot to paid parking, I started receiving a lot of calls from frequent users of the Mickelson Trail, as well as Game, Fish, & Parks with the concerns that they didn’t want to see the trail being used as the city gaining revenues off of that,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “So I did bring this to our last parking and transportation committee meeting. We came up with the recommendation that we will allow up to 15 parking spots to be solely dedicated for Mickelson Trail use. Likely we won’t use the 15, but we weren’t sure what we were going to need. We’ll probably start with 10.”
Then, the issue of enforcement was addressed.
“Unfortunately, this is going to have to be more of an honors system type of way that we’re going to address this,” Russell said. “One way to combat that is a very high fine. So what I suggested is that we implement a new citation. And that would basically be Mickelson Trail use only, which would be each parking spot would be signed and violators in there, they would be charged $100. That fee would escalate the same as all our other $100 fees, which is handicapped parking, as well as fire hydrant.”
Following discussion, the Deadwood City Commission passed a fee resolution for violation of Mickelson Trail parking only: $100 fine if paid within seven days; $140 if paid after seven days; $180 if paid after 30 days; $200 if paid after 45 days.
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked how city staff would be able to tell if individuals parking in the spots are actually using the trail.
“I think one of the good things that going to come about this is the majority of the people, that, our workforce, is obviously on Main Street. They’re not the ones that are going to be wanting to use those spots. They’re going to be wanting to be parking closer to town, at least on this end of the Sherman Street lot. Really, that area is only affected during our really peak events, like Kool Deadwood Nites. It’s going to be fairly easy to see if somebody’s using the trail or not. But, again, this is going to be another trial by error type thing. Hopefully, the public lets us know. We can always write a ticket to somebody, and if it turns out they were using the trail, we’d be happy to void that out.”
Martinisko said ultimately, Deadwood residents will have free parking, so they won’t have to worry about parking in the trail spots.
“Our residents that utilize that trail system will be the first ones to let us know if a vehicle parks and walks toward Main Street,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
