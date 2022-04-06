Deadwood to conduct geophysical investigations at three sites

DEADWOOD — Before any digging begins, Deadwood Historic Preservation officials wish to survey the lay of the land in three subterranean spots in town.
The Deadwood City Commission approving the $11,990 expenditure to do so March 21. Permission was granted to conduct non-invasive geophysical investigations on three sites in May.
“The surveys will be used for subsurface mapping of historic graves and features of these three locations,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Plans are to conduct the surveys at Gordon Park, Oakridge Municipal Cemetery and 66 Taylor Ave. The findings will provide useful information for any future projects at these locations.”
The city will contract with Arachaeo-Physics, LLC to conduct the investigations with the cost being split between HP Archaeology, Oakridge and Mt. Moriah Cemetery funds.
“That (Archaeo-Physics) is ground penetrating radar to discover any anomalies or archaeological disturbances, as well as ground disturbances from, in this case, at the location of the old cemetery and out at Oak Ridge Cemetery,” Kuchenbecker said. “So it’s some ground proofing that we’re doing using ground penetrating radar and other geophysical investigations. “
Kuchenbecker said the three locations each have different reasons for the survey.
“One is near the Rec Center in the addition of the aquatic center in Gordon Park,” he said. “There was a plethora of artifacts discovered from early Deadwood, and as we looked at possible expansion with a senior center at the Rec Center, we would want to ensure that going into it, have an idea of what archaeological features may remain. At the cemetery, over the years, we’re ground proofing to ensure that our records meet what are on the ground, or on site. At 66 Taylor, that is the location of the first cemetery in Deadwood and we know that in dealing with the retaining wall associated with that property, we discovered two early pioneers of Deadwood that did not get moved and so this provides us a glimpse into the ground of what still may be there.”
The Gordon Park site to be surveyed is .1 acres, or 440 square meters; Oakridge Municipal Cemetery, .79 acres or 3,200 square meters; and 66 Taylor Ave., a residential lot with a survey area of approximately .08 acres or 330 square meters.
Prior to geophysical data collection, the survey areas will be divided into rectangular survey grids marked with wooden stakes. The survey grid system forms the basis for spatial control during data collection. Data will be collected in parallel lines with a spacing of 50 centimeters or less between lines and multiple samples per meter along each line. High-resolution mapping will be the end use.
All geophysical data will be processed using a variety of filtering and analysis techniques to enhance the detectability of possible features while suppressing geologic and modern “clutter,” statistical noise, and systematic error.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.