DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
Brown will identify, sample, and date historic wood stumps within and just outside the city limits.
City Archivist Mike Runge said the outcome of the project will be to develop a fire chronology and historic narrative of Deadwood Gulch’s fire district.
“The data extracted from this project will add new historic data on how fire shaped Deadwood’s built environment before the gold rush era, pre-1876, and during the settlement of Deadwood Gulch and the Northern Black Hills, 1883 to present,” Runge said. “This project will also identify and interpret fire behavior patterns, date the forest within and surrounding Deadwood, and provide detailed analysis of Deadwood’s climate variables.”
Brown has worked on several other projects for Historic Preservation including dating archaeological features unearthed in Deadwood and preparing and dating tree samples from St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
“Dr. Brown has worked with the city of Deadwood, starting back in 2010, so he’s been working 12 years on different projects. This particular project is dating the fire history of Deadwood Gulch and also reconstructing the environmental history of Deadwood Gulch,” said Runge, introducing Brown and the project to the city commission Oct. 17. “This information can then be used, not only by city staff, but these are things we can go and build into DHI and other institutions.”
Brown said he has been working in fire history for quite some time.
“And this is longer-term fire history, where we’re using trailing records to go back into the 1500s, looking at the history of fire and what that means, in particular, in terms of future forest dynamics and forest management and fire management,” Brown said. “The bottom line is fire is inevitable in our ponderosa pine forest. So, fire suppression works up to a certain point and after that, of course, it’s FireWise, defensible space. It’s trying to get the forest back into a condition where it can accept fire and you can fight fire, basically, and protect infrastructure and cities and towns and subdivisions. The idea we’ve had is then to get one specifically for Deadwood Gulch.”
To that end, samples, in the form of old tree stumps, have been gathered at White Rocks and several good sample records were found, some with fire scars from the 2002 Grizzly Gulch Fire, as well as the 1959 Deadwood fire. Fire scars are small injuries visible in tree cookies where fire has killed a portion of the groin tissue. If fire kills the groin tissue all the way around the tree, it kills the tree.
Fire scars injuries allow researchers to date past fires.
“We’re finding older and older stumps that do have pre-settlement, pre-1875 fire scars. That’s the idea – how frequent, how often, what was the last historic fire in Deadwood Gulch?” Brown said.
Officials are hopeful the efforts will feed into FireWise literature and outreach to, particularly folks in town, for defensible space and that kind of thing.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the Black Hills in terms of reconstructing sporic structure,” Brown said. “Typically, before the late-1800s fires were burning every five, 10, 20, every 30 years, depending on the elevation and the fire conditions. And then you come along to the late-1800s and no more fires. Initially, it was because of grazing. It wasn’t the miners that really made the money. It was the farmers and ranchers who were selling them cattle and beef. These were grass fires, historically lower-intensity fires. When you put out all the fires, then all the trees are able to grow up and then we get our doghair stands, really dense trees, and, of course, now, when we get a fire, again – fire’s gonna’ happen – lightning or humans out there setting fires. We just need fuel. We need to have that fuel dry out and then we need the conditions for it and then after that, away it goes.”
Brown said the problem is not unique to the Black Hills.
“Obviously, not just in Deadwood, but all over the western U.S., at this point in time,” Brown said.
“It’s fascinating. Look forward to what you can come up with,” said Deadwood City Commissioner Sharon Martinisko.
