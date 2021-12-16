Deadwood to conduct architectural survey of National Historic Landmark District

DEADWOOD — The 600-plus historic resources located in Deadwood’s National Historic Landmark District are due for an accounting and that’s just what will happen as Dec. 6, the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to conduct a 2022 architectural survey for the Deadwood National Historic Landmark District at a cost not to exceed $25,000, with half of the funding coming from the State Historic Preservation Office.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said Deadwood has conducted an architectural survey a number of times over the past four decades.
“The first being in 1988, again in 1993, 2008, and now we’re proposing in 2022,” Kuchenbecker said. “This provides a recordation of the resources within the National Historic Landmark District, both photographic recordation, as well as written documentation on the conditions and whether a resource is contributing or non-contributing to the Historic District.”
Kuchenbecker went on to say that this type of survey should be conducted on a regular basis.
“There’s not a rule of thumb, but it has been nearly 15 years since we’ve done that and the South Dakota State Historical Society Preservation Office has offered to participate at 50% of the cost, which makes it a good time to do it.”
Kuchenbecker said there are approximately 600 resources in Deadwood’s National Historic District, which encompasses the 1981 city limits.
“At Walnut Street, coming in from the south, near Mollman’s gas station, to near the Broken Boot Gold Mine, going toward Central City, down to the Amish Store heading to Sturgis, and does not include The Lodge.”
The information gleaned from the survey will be used in staff reports and consideration by the Historic Preservation Commission and the Historic District Commission, as they review project approvals and certificates of appropriateness.
“The survey is used quite often in determining the history of a structure focusing on contributing and noncontributing status,” Kuchenbecker said. “In 2008 the commission conducted a photographic update of the resources. With an updated inventory of our resources, we would see some of the projects we’ve participated in go from non-contributing to contributing. Furthermore, this information would be submitted officially to Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) and the State Historic Preservation Office.”
In addition to paying for $12,500 of the survey, the state historic preservation office will manage the project, complete the leg work, complete all the detailed work, then deliver a finished product to Deadwood and the NPS.”
