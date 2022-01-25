Deadwood to adopt 2021 International Building Code

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission, Jan. 18, heard first reading of an amended International Building Code (IBC) ordinance that will update the city’s ordinance from 2018 IBC standards to 2021 IBC.
“This evening, for your consideration, is Ordinance #1350, amending the city ordinance and the intent of this ordinance, or what this change accomplishes, is adopting the 2021 version of various building codes published by the International Code Council (ICC) as the building code to date. Currently, we’re on the 2018 code. They go through code revisions every year. This keeps us with the most current version,” said Deadwood Building Inspector Trent Mohr.
The result of the ordinance change will be to adopt and amend the 2021 editions of the IBC, International Mechanical Code (IMC), International Fire Code (IFC), International Residential Code (IRC), International Existing Building Code (IEBC), and International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC).
In addition to the previously mentioned codes, Mohr recommended adopting the 2021 International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC).
“We have not formally adopted this code, but there are requirements we do use in Deadwood,” Mohr said. “These codes are collectively referred to as the Building Code. New code editions are published every three years. Any changes to the code undergo hearings and comment periods and are voted on by members of the ICC. I am a member of the ICC on behalf of Deadwood. Code changes are generally the result of new building materials, new technology or methods, or to address some widespread failure in building systems that cause loss of life, injury or property damage. Sometimes a single tragedy can spur a code change. In the 2021 IBC and IFC there is a change directly related to a
fire that occurred in an open parking garage in England. Due to widespread use of plastics and other composites in modern vehicles this fire spread rapidly and produced a large amount of toxic gasses not seen before in these types of fires. The resulting code change was to require fire sprinklers in new construction of these structures.”
The effective date of the ordinance change will determine when the 2021 Building Code will be applied.
“All permits applied for and issued after that date will have to be in compliance with the
2021 building code,” Mohr said. “All previously issued, open permits will remain under the 2018 building code. I foresee no negative impact on future building projects in Deadwood as a result of the differences between the 2018 and 2021 code requirements.”
The budget impact to the city for the ordinance change is $1,289 in new code books.
Mohr said in anticipation of adopting the 2021 codes, he has been working with the design teams for the remodel of Lead-Deadwood Elementary School and the new Lawrence County Public Safety building to ensure these projects will be in compliance with the new codes.
For a summary of changes to each code, go to www.deadwood.org and view the Jan. 18 city commission packet.
