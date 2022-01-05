Deadwood taking applications for annual holiday parking fund distribution to non-profits

DEADWOOD — Free parking in Deadwood during the 2021 holiday season translates into several grant gifts for area non-profits in 2022.
Last year, nearly $20,000 was up for grabs, doled out to non-profits making successful application for holiday parking funds collected in Deadwood to benefit area agencies.
“This is the third year that we have done this,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “Parking and Transportation has made a decision that we go ahead and bag the meters and any money that’s contributed from Thanksgiving through Christmas, that goes to charities.”
Any non-profit group, club, youth organization, etc. that would like to be considered for funding is encouraged to submit a one-page request letter to the City of Deadwood by noon on January 26.
McKeown said in order to be considered for funding, applicants must submit the one-page letter.
“Who, what, when, where, why you’re asking for it and then commission will be doing a work session early in February and then they’ll be awarded out on the 22nd of February,” McKeown said. “We don’t have a total yet because we’re still working on year-end and moving everything around.”
Mayor David Ruth, Jr. clarified that in order to be eligible for funding, applicants must represent a 501(c)3.
“Your letter should explain what your programs are and what you will be using those funds for,” Ruth said.
Again, as part of request requirements, the letter should include the organization’s name, how they serve the community, and the amount requested. Submit the letter by mail or in person to the Deadwood Finance Office, Attn: Jessicca, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732 or email to jessicca@cityofdeadwood.com.
“Also, we specify we want it in our area,” McKeown said. “So, we want to know how it impacts Deadwood and the surrounding tri-city area.”
In 2021, Deadwood doled out $17,795 in 2020 holiday parking funds to 16 non-profit agencies in the area.
In 2019, just over $13,000 from the holiday parking fund promotion was collected and later donated in 2020 to more than 18 local non-profits: a total of $10,785 was collected from the Broadway Parking Garage; $1,017.58 was collected from parking meters; and $1,381 was collected from parking kiosks, for a grand total of $13,183.58.
