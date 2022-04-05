Deadwood takes first steps toward developing Pedestrian Wayfinding project

DEADWOOD — With the vehicular portion of its wayfinding project in the rear-view mirror, Deadwood is taking first steps to implement a pedestrian version of the same, as the city commission approved entering into contract with Berberich Design Group for the development of a pedestrian wayfinding system in the amount of $11,495.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the move comes as a way to continue the promotion of Deadwood as a walkable city and for easier identification of attractions and points of interest.
“Pedestrian wayfinding is a continuation of our wayfinding project that we’ve been working on over the last six or seven years. We’ve pretty much completed all the vehicular wayfinding signs throughout town. This will start in the core area of Historic Main Street with pedestrian wayfinding to identify to our visitors where there would be things like the library, Outlaw Square, museums, public restrooms,” Kuchenbecker said. “This project was identified several years ago and part of the overall effort to make Deadwood more visitor friendly while developing professional signage compatible with the National Landmark District.”
The project will be done in three stages, including research and analysis, design, and design documentation.
The city’s core district will be the focus, encompassing the area along Highway 85 from Dunlap Avenue to Armory Street, and all of Historic Main Street and along Sherman Street to the entrance of the parking lot where the Mickelson Trailhead is located.
Destinations to be defined include: Adams House, Broken Boot Gold Mine, Old West Museum Days of ’76, Deadwood Welcome Center, Historic Adams House, History & Information Center and its diorama, Homestake Adams Research & Cultural Center, Mount Moriah Cemetery, Outlaw Square, The Brothel Deadwood, Deadwood Carnegie Public Library, and Deadwood City Hall.
The design will be part of the same family of signs that have been established by Berberich and the budget and specific timeline are still being determined.
“Mr. Ray Berberich with Berberich Design is the designer of record for the archways and vehicular wayfinding systems installed over the past several years,” Kuchenbecker said. “This pedestrian wayfinding system project is valuable to promote Deadwood as a ‘walkable city’ and for easier identification of attractions and points of interest for residents and visitors.”
Kuchenbecker said the pedestrian wayfinding project is anticipated to begin in 2022 with completion of the plan and subsequent implementation slated for 2023.
The expenditure is budgeted in the wayfinding line item and will be paid from the Historic Preservation professional services line item.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.