By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 2:21 pm
DEADWOOD – On April 3, in its first budget supplement of the year, the Deadwood City Commission appropriated $714,437 in expenditures not originally budgeted for 2023.
Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown addressed the commission regarding the appropriations.
“This is the first budget supplement that we would need to do, due to different transactions that we’ve done,” McKeown said.
In the Historic Preservation (HP) fund capital assets line item, a land acquisition in the amount of $690,461 was approved, the source of revenue being HP cash reserves.
“We just acquired the Fuller property,” McKeown said.
In the Revolving Loan fund, a loss on sale of asset in the amount of $6,092 was approved, the source of revenue HP unexpended cash and cash reserves.
“We recently sold a property that we were a second mortgagee on,” McKeown said. “The outstanding cost of that transaction was $6092.64. We do not have that in our budget, so we ask for that to be supplemented to get that zeroed off the books, ours and Neighborworks.”
In the Parking & Transportation fund, grants to other entities in the amount of $17,884 were approved, the source of revenue additional revenue received and unexpected cash.
“This is a recommendation of our auditor in the 2020 budget, when we allocate money from parking, because we don’t know what the amount is, it’s just a dollar amount that gets moved … it’s just an entry that needs to happen from P&T into the grants, just to be very transparent that we are donating money out.
