Deadwood starts wheels turning on second parking garage

DEADWOOD — Parking anxiety issues will be alleviated to some degree for motorists in Deadwood, as the city commission approved a proposal from Ferber Engineering Jan. 18 to complete surveying services for a proposed Miller Street Parking Garage in an amount not to exceed $15,000.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said this project has been in the works for some time.
“I think it was back in the early ‘90s the city actually explored putting in a garage there, and we still have those plans, but obviously, they’re completely outdated,” Russell said. “Really, it’s kind of picked up steam in the last couple years with just how busy we’ve gotten, as a city and most of the residents and the people that work here understand that. There’s a definite need for more parking, here in Deadwood, and I think the Miller Lot is going to give us the best opportunity to have that.”
Survey services for the project include: Lawrence County Courthouse research of relevant plats, easements, and deeds; locate and survey property monuments to establish property boundaries; complete utility locates; complete topographic survey of Miller Street and the adjacent parking lot; submit topographic survey in formats for city’s use.
“There’s going to have to be a lot of work with utilities back there, specifically, power lines and things like that, we’re going to have to put those underground,” Russell said. “So, they’re trying to identify some key spots right now, where we could put transformers of some type, an electrical box that helps the equipment run under the ground.”
Ferber estimates completing fieldwork within six weeks of the contract date and completion of submittal to city three weeks thereafter.
“The city’s objective is to, hopefully, wrap that up, here, in the next couple weeks and then I think it’s the second meeting in February, we’re hoping to get the RFP approved at the city commission meeting, to go out for bid,” Russell said. “So we are making some headway on it. It’s definitely been something that the City Commission has let us know, it’s kind of top of the list.”
Russell said the construction timeline on the new parking garage structure depends largely on what comes back from the Ferber Engineering survey and the work that is going to come out of that.
“Obviously, it would have to be something budgeted, so I would think that the earliest that we’re looking at to break ground on construction would probably be 2023, 2024, that would be the absolute earliest,” Russell said.
The Miller Street Parking Lot currently holds around 100 parking spaces.
“I think what we would like to do would be, probably, a two- to three-level garage that would at least double or triple that, so I think a safe bet would be between 300 and 400 parking spots, would be the best,” Russell said. “The Parking and Transportation Committee, what we’re looking for is something that is close to the capacity of our current garage, which is over 400.”
Russell said the Miller Street location was identified as the spot to house the new garage, due to the fact that it was identified to do so in the 90s and increases in Sherman Street activity.
“We’re seeing a lot more use of that Miller Lot and I think Sherman Street is just going to continue to grow, so it kind of makes sense to have, on the other side of town, a larger capacity parking facility on that side, as well,” Russell said. “Parking is always of the utmost importance here in Deadwood and we’ve explored all options for parking and we just feel that this is the best location right now. Whatever we do, we’ve got to add more. We certainly understand that, as a city.”
The surveying cost expenditure is a 2022 budgeted item recommended by Deadwood’s Parking and Transportation Committee Jan. 30, 2021.
