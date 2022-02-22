Deadwood sets aside $1.24M for 2022

DEADWOOD — Five items were approved in the collective amount of $1,236,237 in cash designations for 2021 in a resolution passed by the Deadwood City Commission Feb. 7.
Approved were the establishment of cash reserves in the following funds for future capital outlay expenditure purposes as of Dec. 31, 2021: general fund designated for equipment replacement: streets department, $60,000 and parks department, $12,000; general fund designated for fire truck, $593,509; Business Improvement District #7 designated for convention center (Deadwood Mountain Grand), $389,560; parking and transportation designation for trolley replacement, $181,168.
With the resolution, the city is designating or allocating, cash, saving up for an expenditure.
City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said the resolution is an annual one and asked for approval to make the entries to the books for 2021.
“This is an annual resolution that we do that identifies anything in our accounting system that’s restricted for a certain purpose,” said McKeown. “For calendar year 2021, Item one and number two has been unchanged and those are still sitting there instructed funds. We did make an addition to the fire truck. They had $100,000 that was part of their budget, so this number before was $493,000. It got changed to the increase of a total of $593,000, so when we do get their truck in, whether that’s this year or next year, it will come from this fund.”
McKeown said that BID District #7 has a new number each year.
“And that’s what we pull from the last six months of the year, what we’re posting as a payable out to ZCN (Deadwood Mountain Grand), from the contract that we have there. Then, the parking/transportation one, trolley, that has been unchanged, as well,” McKeown said.
Going forward, the 2022 cash designation and future annual cash designations will be done in December, per request from Legislative Audit.
“Normally, typically, we waited until financials were completed, to make sure, specifically, that the fire department still had those funds available,” McKeown said. “We’ll just have to ensure that they’re done prior to year-end.”
The process of establishing cash designations is a method allowable by state law to segregate a portion of fund balance for capital accumulation purposes.
City officials discuss the committed amount during budget hearings and use it as a planning tool, so cash is available for capital purchases.
