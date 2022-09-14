Deadwood set to Jam this weekend.jpg

The Deadwood Jam, free to all this weekend at Outlaw Square, traditionally appeals to a long list of genres and generations.

 Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – Let the Marshall Tucker Band tunes roll, let the air be filled with that sweet, eclectic, unique Jam band sound that signals it’s Deadwood Jam weekend in the Wild West city, and let it be known all around the Hills, it’s free, it’s fearless, it’s the 32nd annual.

With the Marshall Tucker Band headlining Friday and ZZ Ward stepping up to the mic to headline Saturday’s long list of entertainment, generations and genres will be well-represented at the region’s premiere outdoor music festival Friday and Saturday. The best part is, it’s absolutely free, thanks to an even longer list of business and individual sponsors.

