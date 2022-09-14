DEADWOOD – Let the Marshall Tucker Band tunes roll, let the air be filled with that sweet, eclectic, unique Jam band sound that signals it’s Deadwood Jam weekend in the Wild West city, and let it be known all around the Hills, it’s free, it’s fearless, it’s the 32nd annual.
With the Marshall Tucker Band headlining Friday and ZZ Ward stepping up to the mic to headline Saturday’s long list of entertainment, generations and genres will be well-represented at the region’s premiere outdoor music festival Friday and Saturday. The best part is, it’s absolutely free, thanks to an even longer list of business and individual sponsors.
Deadwood Jam Chairman Brandon Harvey said the event’s protocol will play out largely as it did in 2021.
“As always, the Deadwood Jam gets a variety of music, across many genres,” Harvey said. “So, we try and get a classic rock or a wider known name, which is where we came with Marshall Tucker. Friday, we are appealing to a variety of markets for that music, because everybody, I feel like, knows the Marshall Tucker songs. Then ZZ Ward appeals to maybe a little bit younger demographic with her more modern rock. She’s a strong female presence onstage.”
Harvey said overall, he hopes there is some type of music for everyone in attendance at this weekend’s Jam.
“It’s a great community event for free music,” Harvey said. “It’s kind of the end of summer celebration, I feel like, with all of the music that goes on in Deadwood and the surrounding area. So I just hope people can come out and celebrate and feel the music and enjoy the nice weather we’re going to have.”
Both live and silent art auctions will be held during the event to benefit the Jam and help enable organizers to continue offering it as a free event.
“The silent auction items will run starting Friday, same time as the music, and finish Saturday before the headliner, ZZ Ward,” Harvey said.
Silent auction items will be set up on site, at Outlaw Square, weather permitting.
“The live auction items will be displayed in Jacobs Gallery on Main Street in the window,” Harvey said. “We’re going to do a couple items Friday before Marshall Tucker and the rest will be Saturday before ZZ Ward.”
The Deadwood Jam is completely staged by a 13-member group of volunteers and supported solely through sponsorships and donations each year.
“I mean, endless hours put in, from the time this year’s Jam stops, we start for next year’s Jam, meeting every couple of weeks and then, behind the scenes, answering e-mails, taking phone calls, talking to agents, lining up sponsors, hotels,” Harvey said. “We couldn’t do it without sponsors, obviously. That’s why we’re able to do free tickets, because of the support from local businesses. A lot of the board has been on the board for years and it constantly changes. The amount of hours, I couldn’t even put a number on it. Shout out to the sponsors, the board, and everybody else who makes it happen behind the stage or behind the scenes. I look forward to a great year.”
Harvey said his dedication to the Jam stems from personal passions.
“I love music. I love the Hills. It’s a great opportunity to bring some great music to the Hills,” he said. “And who wouldn’t want that opportunity?”
JAM BAND LINE-UP AND START TIMES
• Friday’s schedule: 5:30 p.m., The Two Tracks; 7 p.m., Stephen Wilson, Jr.; 8:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band.
• Saturday’s schedule: Noon, Littering And…; 1:30 p.m., The Claudettes; 3 p.m., Hamilton Loomis; 4:45 p.m., The Hillbenders; 6:30 p.m., The Main Squeeze; 8:30 p.m., ZZ Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.