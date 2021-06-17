Deadwood set to host Wild Deadwood Reads

DEADWOOD — Wild Deadwood Reads returns to Deadwood Saturday, for its fourth annual event, this time at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Wild Deadwood Reads is a multi-genre book signing, and many of the authors are New York Times or USA Today bestselling authors.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In attendance will be more than 70 authors from all over the country, including bestselling and award-winning authors of every genre—romance, historical, Christian, children’s, mystery, thrillers, Western, non-fiction and more. You will be able to find something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
The MC, actor and cover model Michael Wayne Foster, will oversee the show. Michael has been featured in many movies and television shows including Walking Dead, Lethal Weapon, and the upcoming theatrical release, WOLF HOUND. Attending authors include bestselling authors Peggy L. Henderson, Suzan Tizdale, and Dylann Crush as well as many local authors. Cover model Robert Kelly will also be in attendance.
Visit the website, wilddeadwoodreads.com for a complete list of all the authors that will be at Wild Deadwood Reads.
Admission to the book signing is free. Volunteers from the Shiloh Horse Rescue will be selling tickets for raffle baskets that will benefit the horses at the sanctuary. Many authors will have giveaways, prizes, and swag at their tables.
