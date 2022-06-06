Deadwood set to host authors and readers

DEADWOOD — Wild Deadwood Reads returns to Deadwood on Saturday, June 18, for its fifth annual event at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Wild Deadwood Reads is a multi-genre book signing, and many of the attending authors are New York Times or USA Today bestselling authors.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In attendance will be more than 90 authors from all over the country, including bestselling and award-winning authors of every genre—romance, historical, Christian, children’s, mystery, thrillers, Western, non-fiction and more. You will be able to find something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Attending authors include bestselling authors Samantha Cole, Nancy Naigle, Violet Howe, Jenna Jacob, Cynthia Woolf, and Peggy L. Henderson as well as many local authors. Cover models Robert Kelly, Kevin R. Davis, and Katie Marie will also be in attendance.
Be sure to visit the website, https://wilddeadwoodreads.com/, for a complete list of all the authors that will be at Wild Deadwood Reads.
Admission to the book signing is free. Volunteers from the Shiloh Horse Rescue will be selling tickets for same amazing raffle baskets that will benefit the horses at the sanctuary. Many authors will have giveaways, prizes, and swag at their tables.
