Deadwood scores sports betting: Here’s how to play

DEADWOOD — Just in time for the first day of the NFL football season, Deadwood gaming officials have finally succeeded in getting sports betting across the goal line.
While signing up to play isn’t tricky, what to do from there, can lead to a question or two. Here’s how players in this gaming venture in the Gulch can score.
Brendan Bussman, a consultant for the Deadwood Gaming Association, explained how to place your bets starting today.
He said people would be required to go to a licensed gaming establishment to place a bet, and those businesses will likely ask customers to open an account, he said.
“You go to the counter, say, ‘I want to place a bet on the Vikings to beat the Packers, whatever line that is.’ You put in your wager, they’re going to kick out a ticket for you, and then, hopefully, whichever way you were on the side of that, then, it comes out positive for you,” Bussman said.
Where can you go and what can you bet on
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Gaming Commission approved its finals rules and licensed the first businesses.
Opening day sports betting venues include Mustang Sally’s, Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, Gold Dust Gaming Resort, and Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort. More casinos are anticipated to bring the opportunity but are waiting on equipment or other necessary items.
The 90-day initial opening catalogue, the sports allowed to be bet upon, includes: baseball, basketball, fighting, football, golf, hockey, Olympic games, racing, rodeo, rugby, soccer, and tennis, with several bet options and the opportunity to wager on professional, college, and Olympic sporting events.
The South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved this initial catalogue Wednesday and followed a recommendation from Executive Secretary Sue Christian to open with this initial offering and review the catalog and bet types in December, to allow staff and operators time to get the sports wagering initiative up and running.
The catalog offering is important, as it is what appeals to guests making bets.
“The more (options casinos allow for sports bets) the happier you’re going to make the customer and guest, and the more money the sportsbook and casinos can make,” said sports wagering service provider Basil Hofer.
Although the catalog is established for all casinos, they do not have to take bets on all the games allowed.
“You, basically, as a book, can decided what you do and don’t want to take bets on,” Bussman said. “The catalog provides a diverse set of amenities and options for wagerers, but if you just want to, say, you don’t want to offer end game, which is you’re taking bets, as the game is going on, you can just say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to take end game on this event or this series of events.’ It’s ultimately up to the book, but the more diverse the catalog that’s out there, the more ability the wagerers have to wager on things that they may or may not have an interest in.”
How to play
There are two ways to make a sports bet in Deadwood.
“There are a lot of places in Deadwood that are just doing kiosks,” said Hofer. “That’s when you have to go up there and do it yourself. The company I’m associated with is going to offer both. You can use the kiosk, or when we’re open, we’ll take the bets over the counter. We’ll have an actual book. Ours is going to be located at the Midnight Star.”
Hofer said kiosk bets are made at machines resembling ATMs.
“You’ll walk up and see all the betting options on there,” Hofer said. “You’ll put your money in. … you’ll find whichever game you want to bet and you say ‘I want to bet $100 on it’ and it will print you out a ticket for $100.”
Tickets on bets placed at kiosks will be cashed in at the cage.
“The bad thing with a kiosk is that, for people who have never bet before, if they’ve never done it before, it might take awhile,” Hofer said. “Why we’re doing the retail part is, we want to be a full-service, where we’re showing everybody, ‘Hey, this is how you do it.’ Especially the first-time people. It’s tougher to bet through a kiosk than retail because a lot of people don’t have knowledge of how to make a bet.”
So, how does the retail bet work?
“You’d walk up to the writer — the cashier — and say, ‘Hey, I want to bet $100 on the Broncos for Sunday,” and we’ll type in the betting number, and we’ll print you a ticket out and take the cash. You’re good to go. Bring that ticket back, we’ll pay you your cash. That’s how much easier it is than kiosks,” Hofer said. “The cashier’s doing the work for you.”
Accounts will be casino specific and for sportsbook operators that have multiple locations, the account could work across multiple properties. Book training for employees will be provided by the sportsbook operator partner.
“Deadwood is a destination city,” Hofer said. “And we want people to be able to come there and make a bet and take that bet home with them. For example, if you’re betting the Super Bowl and the Masters and then come back and cash it if you win.”
The minimum sports bet that can be made in Deadwood is $1; the maximum bet on any gaming activity in Deadwood, including sports wagering, is $1,000.
Hofer said the arrival of sports betting would be positive for Deadwood gaming operators in several different ways.
“It’s going to raise your food and beverage (revenue) – you give them a place to watch games and serve them food,” Hofer said. “The more you keep people in your casino, the more they’re going to play on table games, slots, and food and beverage. So that’s the biggest thing. Then you’re going to see a lot of advertising for places like papers, radio, because people are going to be spending money to get their name out there.”
What are the odds?
Because sports betting and numbers go hand-in-hand, one of the most important areas for those new to the game to understand is the odds. With a little seasoning, bettors gain understanding of the most likely outcome, the potential return for winning bets, and which side the public is backing just by studying the odds.
A great starting point for beginners is to bet the moneyline. To do so, simply choose which side you think will win. There will be odds on both sides – negative numbers for favorites and positive for underdogs.
Another option is to bet a parlay, which is combining two or more outcomes on a single betting slip. There’s an opportunity here for big returns, but a bettor must be right on all selections. One of the biggest monthly sources of holds for sportsbooks comes from parlay wagers.
A natural starting point for many new bettors is the prop bet. It’s a side bet on something that might or might not happen. For example, who will win the coin toss, team, or player performance.
