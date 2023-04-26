A recent FEMA site visit identified additional damage on Whitewood Creek banks along Deadwood Mountain Grand from a July 4, 2019 weather event. This entire area has been added to the project area. PIoneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — More damage than once thought was done by a July 4, 2019 storm that swelled and surged Whitewood Creek through Deadwood.
On April 17, the Deadwood City Commission approved Addendum #4 to the project, contracting with Albertson Engineering for additional services in the amount of $96,970 related to Site 1, near Deadwood Mountain Grand.
“Late fall, early winter, we had the FEMA staff out. We walked the damaged area, which, in my mind, included the area from the grizzly, up to behind city hall, here, along the Deadwood Mountain Grand’s parking garage, and the retaining wall on the Deadwood Mountain Grand side. We’ve lost anywhere from 18 to 30 inches of soils at the bottom of the creek that has brought up exposed concrete and it wasn’t included in the original FEMA project. We have had that included now and this is the additional design services for that area.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if this will be part of the eventual reimbursement from FEMA.
“Yes,” Kuchenbecker said. “And I just want to point out, I threw it in here, we are anticipating requesting in two weeks, May 1, our next meeting, to go out to bids for this project.”
The majority of the addendum pertains to Site 1, although Site 2B near Powerhouse Park was expanded by FEMA, as well, to remove and replace additional extent of retaining wall that was not originally included with their damage assessment. Additional design services are required in this area for production of construction documents.
All of Site 1 has been expanded and includes the following: Site 1A, creek restoration along Deadwood Mountain Grand; Site 1B, Water Street improvements; Site 1C, creek restoration along Powerhouse Park & city parking lot.
City staff directed the design team to simplify the design of the restoration along Powerhouse Park to lower the overall project cost.
In turn, the city intends to allocate these funds toward improvements along the newly added area along Water Street, which is separate from the disaster-related projects. A sidewalk will be added in this area, which will provide pedestrian connectivity from Powerhouse Park and the Mickelson Trail to downtown Deadwood.
Site 2B involves creek restoration upstream from Powerhouse Park Bridge on the south bank. Scope of work for replacement of the wood retaining wall and adjacent area directly upstream from Powerhouse Park Bridge up to the original part of the project near Taco John’s was also added.
