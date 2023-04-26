Whitewood creek.jpg
A recent FEMA site visit identified additional damage on Whitewood Creek banks along Deadwood Mountain Grand from a July 4, 2019 weather event. This entire area has been added to the project area. PIoneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — More damage than once thought was done by a July 4, 2019 storm that swelled and surged Whitewood Creek through Deadwood.

On April 17, the Deadwood City Commission approved Addendum #4 to the project, contracting with Albertson Engineering for additional services in the amount of $96,970 related to Site 1, near Deadwood Mountain Grand.

