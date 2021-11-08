Deadwood’s VFW auxiliary celebrates 75th anniversary

DEADWOOD — A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary that started with 25 members in its first year and was founded Nov. 7, 1946 has grown to more than 200 members and after 75 years is still going strong.
Black Hills Auxiliary to the VFW Post 5969 celebrated its anniversary Sunday at the post home with cake and refreshments and several members in attendance, as well as Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary – Department of South Dakota Auxiliary President Wanda Mix and VFW Post 5969 Commander John Datka in attendance, as well.
“They do everything,” said Datka. “The post, we don’t do anything. It’s all the auxiliary that does everything. I mean, they do the funeral meals at the post, rentals, they help us out with Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarships. They do a lot of work and a lot of it, the post gets credit for … They do a great job.”
Datka said since Black Hills Auxiliary to the VFW Post 5969 President Rene Larson has been in her stead, she’s done a great job of organizing, getting more members to meetings and workers organized for funerals and other endeavors.
“Nov. 7, 1946 was when we got our charter,” Larson said. “They had their first meeting November 13, 1946.”
Post 5969 Auxiliary’s first president was Claramae Ruth and the following members served in these capacities during the auxiliary’s inaugural year: Senior Vice President, Phyllis Mattly Palmer; Junior Vice President, Virginia Cockrum; Chaplain, Agnes Luckie; Secretary, Geraldine Larson; Treasurer, Elma James; Trustee, Mary Baker; Trustee, Flossie Larson; Trustee, Jean Mitsch; Guard LaVerne Dahl; Conductress, Helen M. Thomson; Musician, Cleda Luckie; Patriotic Instructor, Isabel Benner. The following were also charter members: Laverna Brunns, Erma Larson, Margie Kenworthy, Kay Katchuba, Betty Slaska, Muriel Vancas, Margaret Heil, Francis Johnson, Muriel Island. The following were first year members that joined after Dec. 1, 1946: Ann Palmer, Irene Haywood, Finn Kenworthy, Ann Pittinger, Maxine Luckie, Peggy Cleveland, and Alice Hubbard.
Peggy Cleveland of Lead is thought to be the oldest living charter member at this time.
“This is really an accomplishment, with several of the auxiliaries having struggles and closing,” Rene said. “Like Spearfish has closed their auxiliary, so we picked up their members and Belle Fourche has picked up their members.”
Rene said the Post 5969 Auxiliary serves the community in several ways.
“By providing funeral meals for veterans and families and non-veterans. Any community member can have a funeral meal here. We do everything by donation,” she said. “We support the Patriot’s Pen, the Voice of Democracy programs, Youth Art. We also lay wreaths at the National Cemetery in December. We do a lot of support for people with cancer. We have a local cancer grant that members can apply for and then there’s a national cancer grant that members can apply for. You can get up to two grants a person from both of those. And those can go for anything – your fuel to get to treatments. We’ve also assisted in helping with fundraisers for people who have health issues.”
The Lord’s Cupboard, Twin City Animal Shelter, D.A.R.E. are all supported by the VFW Post 5969 Auxiliary.
“On Veteran’s Day, we’re taking goodie bags over for every student in the elementary school,” Rene said. “They’ll get a goodie bag with patriotic information, such as the poppy information, flag etiquette, pencils, erasers, coloring materials.”
Rene said the main goal of the organization is to support the Post that supports veterans.
“No one does more for veterans than the VFW does,” she said. “And we support the Post’s efforts in supporting the veterans. We help with sending Joel Wescott (Ponch) on a regular basis to Ft. Meade and he runs bingo down there and we do the prizes for that. We also have a hospital chairman, which is Sheila Deserly and every month, she has a $50 budget and she goes down there and meets their needs, whether it’s toothpaste, socks, toothbrushes, ort ice cream for a social. We have another $1,000 we give her every year to support those needs.”
Auxiliary to Post 5969 also supports Stand Down in Rapid City and Sturgis, which helps homeless veterans, as well as Boots on the Ground.
“They get sleeping bags, warm weather clothing, slippers, hats, gloves,” Rene said. “They give us a list of needs and then we purchase the items on the list.”
The Auxiliary’s outreach efforts stretch clear down to Hot Springs, where they support the domiciliary, for people that are getting on their feet after being treated at any of the Veterans Administration (VA) facilities in the area.
“Then, if they go out and get a job and get an apartment, we furnish things like sheets and pots and pans and things like that people need that are trying to get back on their feet from whatever brought them there, whether it was illness, mental illness, substance abuse,” Rene said.
What does Rena attribute the continue success and strength of the auxiliary’s efforts to?
“I think a lot of it is our general conservative patriotism in our area,” Rene said. “We are supporters of veterans, law enforcement, emergency management, EMS, fire. We support all of our public services and we support our veterans. When we have units that are deployed, we try to send care packages to them. There’s just a lot of patriotism in our community and it shows with the numbers of people that we have that our members.”
Mix said the auxiliary’s attainment of 75 years as a milestone is “awesome.”
“It’s great if you can keep that going,” she said. “And some of these ladies, just the age group, people still coming and we’ve got young ones in it, so, I think it’s great. They work very hard. They get a lot of awards at the end of the year.”
In a word, Mix said one characteristic that best describes Black Hills Auxiliary to the Post 5969 is the following.
“The camaraderie,” Mix said. “The group working together. They’re out for their veterans, to help their veterans.”
Mix ventured to Deadwood from her hometown of Brookings, but did it gladly.
“For being an auxiliary with 75 years in, that is pretty well accomplished,” Mix said.
“We’re really pleased that we got to 75. It just shows how strong our initial chapter was and we’ve had continual growth from then on and I just am really pleased because many of them don’t get that far,” Rene said.
Mix said onward and upward is the mindset of the VFW Auxiliaries.
“We’ve to think, ‘We’re working for the veterans,’” Mix said. “You’ve got to help these veterans. You’ve got to keep going for them. With everything happening with them. Men and women in the service now are still veterans to me. They need our help. And when they first get out or come home, you’ve still got to be there for them. They really need people to be there for them, let them know we’re here to help them.”
